'The footpath is the gutter': Rosewood drain drama

ROSEWOOD's main street needs serious money to be spent by the State Government to fix the camber of the road, insists local councillor David Pahlke and local business owners.

Cr Pahlke said the crown in the middle of John St was too high and was causing footpaths and shops to be flooded in heavy rain and other major issues for motorists and busineses.

The camber refers to the upward curve from the edge of a road towards the centre.

Rosewood News co-owners Robyn McGrath (left) and Sue Krause and Cr David Pahlke want to see John Street upgraded to fix the steep camber of the road. David Nielsen

"The road profile holds very little flow. Currently it's the footpath that's the gutter,” Cr Pahlke said.

"I have been given an early quote of $500,000 but I am fearful that it will be much more to fix the problem.”

In a council committee meeting this week Cr Pahlke illustrated with his hand gestures how the crown in the middle of John St was too high.

He has the support of Rosewood News co-owners Robyn McGrath and Sue Krause.

"At the moment when it floods down the main street the footpath and the shops become the drain, not the road,” he said.

"That has happened three times since 2008.

"It is a DTMR state government-controlled road.

"They are responsible for it.

"I have approached the last four state members and nothing has been done. I have approached Jim Madden and nothing has been done.

"I had a meeting with Main Roads six weeks ago and pleaded with them to do something about fixing the camber.”

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said he was aware of the issue but said the Ipswich council should fix what he considered to be the major concern.

"There are reasons why there is a crown in the road. It is for drainage purposes to direct water into the gutters,” Mr Madden said.

"If you have a flat road, the road turns into a drain.

"I think the bigger problem in Rosewood is the poor stormwater drainage along John St.

"Maybe council should be looking at how to improve it. If there is flooding it is a stormwater issue.”

"The crown isn't an issue for the full length of John St.

"It is mainly around David's pub (the Rosewood Hotel) where it is highest. So as a business owner I can understand why he would be concerned about the crown in the road.”

Ms McGrath said both she and Ms Krause wanted to see the camber levelled.

"We had flooding issues in November of 2008 as well as January 2011 when we had water in the shop,” Ms McGrath said.

"Both times it was caused by the water in the road, and as the cars went down they washed the water into the shops.”

It is not just the flooding that is the issue. Cr Pahlke said the angle on the side of the street had led to chaos.

"Trucks have taken out awnings on buildings because they are parked on an angle,” he said.

"A tall truck leaning on an angle took out the posts at the real estate agency a few weeks back.”

Ms McGrath has seen customers struggling to shut car doors.

"As they are getting out they have to push the car door up and the door closes on them. The camber of the road is so steep they can't get out safely and for elderly people that is a big issue,” she said.

"Then on the passenger side a lot of shops have awnings with posts and when they open the doors they hit against the posts - an issues for the elderly and children.”

Mr Madden said his door was always open and encouraged Cr Pahlke to knock on it.

"David hasn't contacted me about this in recent times.

"The last time would have been a year ago,” Mr Madden said.

"If he has concerns about the roads in Rosewood he should be contacting me.

"I have contacted the Minister (Mark Bailey) and asked for a response.”