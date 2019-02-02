The five most-haunted places that call Ipswich home

LONG HISTORY: An aerial shot of the The Park Centre for Mental Health.

BEFORE the internet age, 'spook hunting' was a popular pastime for Ipswich teenagers during the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

That interest in the creepy and haunted has persisted to this day and the telling of a ghost tale or the exploration of an old abandoned house or site still captivates locals.

The city is steeped in history and for heritage tour operator and author Jack Sim it is a goldmine of places to investigate and leads to follow.

He has long run tours through the Ipswich Cemetery and hopes to release his latest book, Haunted Ipswich volume two, in time for Halloween this year.

A new website 'hauntedipswich.com.au' is on the way and he is excited to bring a new ghost tour experience in conjunction with Ipswich City Council in April.

"What I define as most haunted, is the ones you hear the most ghost stories about and spanning the longest period of time," Mr Sim said.

"Being haunted means generations of people have told stories."

I value ghost stories as historical learning tools. That's why people come on the tours after 20 years as well, they get to learn all this other great history that ties in with them.

Here are five of the most haunted places in Ipswich according to Mr Sim.

1. Old Goodna Asylum

Now known as The Park Centre for Mental Health, this location has had a number of different names over its long history.

People right across Queensland, who at the time had undiagnosed mental health issues or disabilities, were sent to be treated there.

Stories of atrocities committed inside its many walls ???

"Being such a place where there were people being cared for in large numbers, there were sadly people who died there as well," Mr Sim said.

"People who work there tended to be locals, who lived in Goodna or Ipswich.

"The stories I have acquired have come from staff as opposed to patients. These are people who are qualified people so their stories are not fantasy."

The disturbances would happen when the sun went down.

"They described while working at night they'd hear footsteps walking down corridors, they'd hear patients calling out (that weren't there). Some of them describe actually seeing what we call ghosts, figures of people, standing in verandahs or sitting in beds that are unoccupied," he said.

"At night, emergency buttons were pushed and going off in the middle of the night and there was no patient in the room that it was coming from."

The site is made up of a series of different buildings and Mr Sim has learned that different ghosts inhibit each individual ward.

"The stories of ghosts are always traced back to patients who died there," he said.

"Repeated trespassing has resulted in buildings being damaged there and unfortunately it's not possible to visit in any way, shape or form now... it's not possible for people to visit the site unless visiting a patient.

"That hasn't stopped it becoming legendary."

Ben Cribb.

2. Ipswich Cemetery

While walking through the cemetery is creepy enough, the burial site is high up on the list because of the many stories related to those who it houses.

One of the great entrepreneurs of Ipswich's past, Welshman Lewis Thomas, was known as the coal king

He built a magnificent mansion upon a hill at Blackstone in the late 18800s which was known as Brynhyfryd, but become more commonly known as the 'castle on the hill' due to a turret on the front of the building.

It could be seen as far away as Redbank and Goodna as you approached Ipswich.

While it was an integral part of Ipswich's social life during his life, hosting balls and dances, it say empty for many years upon his death with no one to inherit his vast wealth and possessions.

While it sat unused, it was common for people to visit its grounds at night and legend has it that you could up at the top window into the main bedroom and see the ghosts of Mr Thomas and his wife looking down at you.

Mr Sim said even after it was destroyed by a mining company that purchased it, the figure of the house could still be seen in the mist that engulfed the hill at night.

This was a result of the coal seams that ran under the house that are still on fire to this day and send smoke up through the ground.

"It's said you can still see the house and its turret at night, at times you can see it in the mist from the burning coal," he said.

"Last time someone told me they'd seen the castle in the mist was about three years ago.

"It was a primary school kid and their granddad had taken them up there to see it."

Another famous man of Ipswich's past that resides in the cemetery is Benjamin Cribb.

He founded department store Cribb and Foote with his brother-in-law.

When he died, the directors of the company made a life sized, life like bronze state of Mr Cribb.

Although he died in the 1870s, his statue continued to 'attend' every directors meeting until the 1960s and apparently still had voting rights.

He always 'voted.'

In the 1960s, the directors moved the statue out of the board and put him into a store along with the old mannequins and rubbish from the old department store.

When new night watchman started at Cribb and Foote, and usually got a fright when they turned their torches on the figure of Mr Cribb.

The statue was destroyed when the store burnt down in 1985.

"I take a wide view of what constitutes a ghost and a haunting," Mr Sim said.

"Today everybody wants them popping up on a digital camera like they see on American ghost hunting shows. Ghosts don't necessarily haunt in the classic sense.

"Ben Cribb was a ghost in the sense that he continued to live on after his death."

Mr Sim said the Ipswich Cemetery itself had some "weird phenomenon" including a strange mist that comes up through the ground and follows people around the grounds.

"Before the fence went up, it was common for people to take shortcuts on their way home and cut through the cemetery," he said.

"At night or dusk, locals who did that said a strange mist would come up, a billowing rolling mist that would follow you along. I've seen that myself.

"In 2017 we were on a tour and walking through the grounds and a mist followed the group. I got a letter of complaint saying we must have staged it with a fog machine.

"People living in the area as kids as far back as the 1960s reckon they had seen this mist."

3. Manson Park

Just down the road from the Ipswich Cemetery lies Manson Park.

During World War 2, more than 1000 American servicemen who were killed in action in Australia or nearby countries were buried in Ipswich as it was not possible to transport them home during the conflict.

In 1947, an American ship transported them back to the states.

Mr Sim met a man who, as a teenager, broke into the grounds on a dare and pinched a wristwatch from one of the bodies.

"He had it all of this life and he always felt terrible that he done so," he said.

"He said 'every time I look at it, I think and wonder who owned it. That man has been with me all of my life.'"

One of the soldiers who was buried in Manson Park was named Leonski.

Nicknamed the 'brown-out strangler' he was found guilty and hanged after sexually assaulting and murdering women in Melbourne.

He got his named as during the war people would wrap brown wrapping paper over the windows to prevent any light getting out of their windows to avoid detection from Japanese bombers.

Leonski used that cover to commit the brutal crimes.

In an odd twist, due to an administrative error his body was paraded down Queen St in Brisbane in 1947 along with war heroes who sadly perished.

"Everyone who lives near Cemetery Rd... everyone knows Manson Park," Mr Sim said.

"It's one of those creepy Ipswich legends."

The Rosewood Hotel.

4. Rosewood Hotel

There are claims that a ghost calls the historic hotel home and Jack Sim wanted to put the theory to the test by staying a night in the room where it was supposed to spend most of its time.

Although nothing happened during the night he stayed there, there are plenty of others who say differently.

The most unusual thing the 'ghost' does it leak water.

"Water used to wet the beds, wet the carpets and it dripped through the floorboards," Mr Sim said.

"They could never figure out where this water comes from. It's referred to as the water ghost."

5. The Challinor Centre

The institution was a mental health facility and now forms part of the University of Southern Queensland campus in Ipswich.

"Staff that work at the university today, still maintain that unusual and weird things happen," Mr Sim said.

"Many of the buildings used by the university were restored and renovated and used now for office space and staff there say unusual things happen.

"Lights coming on and off, security alarms tripped, seeing figures in places where nobody could be."