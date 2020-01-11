The first yacht in the round the world race has arrived

The Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam crew celebrated after the crossed the line last night. Picture: Supplied/Brooke Miles Photography

HA LONG Bay, Viet Nam took line honours in the fifth leg of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race last night.

The team crossed the line just before 7.30pm last night.

They were followed by Imagine Your Korea who crossed at 1.15am this morning.

Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam took the lead on Christmas Eve and held on right until their finish last night.

Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam took line honours in the fifth leg of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. Image: Supplied/Brooke Miles Photography

On arrival, skipper of the yacht Josh Stickland said the crew of Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam held their own against some trying conditions during the 3,415 nautical mile race.

"It's been a long old race this one," he said

"If we remember, at the start we had a two day beat into 20-25 knots, then a lovely low-pressure system zoomed us down to the bottom of Tassie where we were met with wind hole after wind hole, then at the end we enjoyed the trades (bar the direction).

"It's been a real test for me personally- I was finding decisions to be very high stake and fortunately most have paid off.

"Wherever we are placed, the crew can stand tall.

"They have all given a good account of themselves."

The Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam team had been at sea for 19 days before their arrival last night. Image: Supplied/Brooke Miles Photography

Despite claiming line honours, the Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam team will have a nailbiting wait over the next two days to find out their final placing.

This leg of the race was run on elapsed time as Punta del Este, Visit Sanya, China and Unicef departed Fremantle exactly 48 hours after the first eight yachts.

If 48 hours passes and the teams that raced on elapsed time have not yet crossed the line, Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam would secure their first race victory in the 2019-20 edition of the circumnavigation.

All race points will be critical as the team currently sit in second place on the overall leaderboard.

Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam's arrival marks the beginning of an action-packed week of celebrations all across the Whitsundays.

