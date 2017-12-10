The first 100 days of Antoniolli

LOOKING FORWARD: Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli reflects on his time in the city's top job so far.

What has it been like dealing with the CCC investigation?

If someone had of told me before I put my hand up would it have stopped me? No. No one welcomes anything like that and the circumstances came as a complete shock. But at the end of the day, there was no point crying in the corner, you just had to step up and do what was needed. The first three to four weeks were probably the most challenging I have faced.

Is the investigation over? Do you think we've seen the last of the charges?

As you know, we met with the CCC this month, and they were quite clear their investigation was ongoing.

What have you found in the role of mayor that has been unexpected?

The CCC investigation was the major one. I don't think anything has come as a complete surprise. The workload really has been a surprise. I knew it would increase... I probably signed my signature 30 to 40 times a day as a councillor, you can multiply that by 10 as mayor.

How have you found the transition from a councillor to a mayor, regarding leadership?

That's probably been the greatest challenge. There's two types of leadership styles; the leadership of the group and the leader to the individual councillors. It's about me being able to understand councillors as individuals and how I can get the best out of them.

Biggest achievements so far?

One thing that made me really proud, was the unanimous support for adopting the recommendations in the governance report. There are 19 recommendations and about six of those have already been implemented. That includes abolishing the committee boards where some items were not available to the public, such as travel. That information is now discussed in open sessions.

What's your vision going forward?

I believe our vision is the right one. The difference in our push towards being an innovative, smart city is the rigour behind it.

One of the things that has surprised me since taking over the role of mayor was how ill prepared we were with putting forward our list of priorities to the State and Federal Governments. We now have processes to ensure we are better prepared and we will be increasing the pressure on our local MPs.

Are there any figures you consider mentors?

(Acting CEO) Gary Kellar has been very influential. He's been a steady hand on the ship... it has been reassuring and there's been some sound advice and mentorship. One of NRL coach Wayne Bennett's great comments is; you're not competing against others, you're competing against yourself. You have to better every day. You have to able to look in the mirror every day and see someone improving on the day before.

Anything to add?

You can't be a leader without a team, so I am grateful to the councillors for rallying around. The Deputy Mayor has been invaluable.

My priority has been on continuing to support all council staff and councillors through this difficult time and serving the community.