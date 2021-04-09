The fight that lingers on for brave Korean veteran

Some of the top stories from Ipswich this week.

Some of the top stories from Ipswich this week.

OPINION

Rest in peace, Tommy

Tommy Raudonikis was one of those rare characters in Australian sport, and of course a lot of people around Ipswich had a soft spot for him.

When news came through of his death earlier this week, it brought back a lot of great, usually funny memories for a lot of people, and not just those who live and breathe the game that Tommy loved so much.

Former Ipswich Jets coach Tommy Raudonikis comforted his players at their Brisbane Rugby League grand final loss.

His sense of humour and famed loyalty were two character traits that transcended state boundaries when it came to the age old Queensland/NSW rivalry.

Even more than 30 years on, Tommy’s contribution to rugby league in Ipswich is still fondly remembered, and it was interesting to be reminded of just how much of an early advocate he was for my favourite player as a kid, Alfie Langer.

Tommy Raudonikis hams it up with his old footy foe and good mate Greg Oliphant.

Above all else, Tommy was a classic Aussie character, the type whose input on footy commentary teams and panel discussions has been sadly missed in recent times.

He will be sorely missed.

Fighting battle for forgotten veterans

Matt Rennie knows all too well the horrors of war. As has been well publicised by the Queensland Times in the past, Mr Rennie survived being shot in the head in the Korean War, thanks in no small part to the heroics of a fellow soldier.

Matt Rennie laying poppies at the Ipswich Cemetery for Remembrance Day. Photo: file

His own experiences are no doubt what drive him to do more to recognise those whose story was never told.

Mr Rennie has spent 15 years researching the names and details of more than 150 war veterans who were buried without any acknowledgment of the sacrifice they made for their country.

In some cases, the returned soldiers suffered severe mental health problems and were abandoned by the families to live out their days in asylums.

It is thanks to the dedication of Mr Rennie that a new memorial could soon be built at Ipswich Cemetery to accommodate the names and service details of these forgotten heroes.

Changing face of Ipswich

Ipswich is continuing to change at a rate that is sometimes hard to keep up with, especially on our southern and eastern fringes.

In another sign of the changing times, the new Yamanto Central Shopping Centre had its soft opening this week, several months ahead of schedule.

Kmart in Yamanto Central opened on April 8.

If you’ve been around long enough to remember the days when Yamanto was just a few houses, some industrial sheds and paddocks, all this new development might almost be a bit of a shock to the system.

Suddenly it is a hive of activity, with multiple shopping centres, big pubs, schools, and of course some of the industry that has been there for decades.

With all the extra traffic, one does have to wonder when the state and federal governments will sort out their differences and get things moving on an upgrade to the Cunningham Hwy from Yamanto to Willowbank.

It is at least a decade overdue and I feel the area cannot hold out for much longer.

Bats rule the roost

It seems the dreaded bat plague that had been keeping the Ipswich Nature Centre closed to the public for several weeks has finally eased.

Upwards of 25,000 bats decided to make the nature centre their home earlier this year, presenting a major public health concern for Ipswich City Council.

Ipswich Nature Centre at Queens Park reopened to the public from Wednesday.

It would have come as a huge blow to the local economy, especially the Queens Park Cafe which relies on visitors coming into the park.

In the end, it seems authorities have little choice these days when it comes to bats.

We have seen time and time again how powerless local councils are in trying to move bats from wherever it is they decide to go, which seems strange for an animal that presents such a big disease risk.

Rain brings relief on the dam front

There was good news for our major dams over the Easter long weekend, with consistent rain topping up Somerset and Wivenhoe.

While Wivenhoe could accommodate a lot more water right now, the need to keep Somerset at 80 per cent due to ongoing work means the sluice gates have been opened and Wivenhoe has finally crept up over the 40 per cent mark.

Seqwater has opened the sluice gates at Somerset Dam following recent heavy rain in the catchment. The water will top up Wivenhoe Dam.

There was also good news for water skiers this week, with Moogerah Dam down near Boonah finally reopened for water based recreation, after being closed for some time due to concerns over water quality.

The dam went from 12 per cent up to 42 per cent in the space of a few days, with the inflows bringing their fare share of possible nasties.

Swimming is still not allowed in Moogerah at the moment, we are told.