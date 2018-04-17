The festive spirit reigns at store where it's Christmas 24/7

HAPPY SHOPPING: Mrs Claus and Santa owner Christine Regan in the store in Brisbane St.

HAPPY SHOPPING: Mrs Claus and Santa owner Christine Regan in the store in Brisbane St. Rob Williams

IT's Christmas every day for Christine Regan, the lady who's otherwise known as Mrs Claus.

Mrs Claus and Santa is an amazing retail store in Brisbane St, in Ipswich, that provides much more than only Christmas products.

"We started out as an online business in 2015 and then we opened a store on the Ipswich Mall in 2016. We finally moved to 130 Brisbane Stt in the Top of Town," store owner Christine Regan said.

The business has developed out of the Regan family's love of Christmas.

"We have had some wonderful Christmas times in the United States and also in Europe. We have always decorated our home so this has been something we have loved for more than 30 years," she said.

"The online business gives our customers a chance to shop without having to come in store. It is very successful and recently we have made improvements to it.

"We are using a different platform, which is very easy to use."

Christine Regan appears as Mrs Claus in store.

The shop is packed with a variety of Christmas items but it also has a surprising range of excellent gift ideas for all year round.

"People like to look and see what they are buying.

"It is good to see it and what I love about people coming into the store is the interaction.

"It is growing in popularity. People do take a double-take at this time of year but they still love to come in," she said.

With Mother's Day coming around soon, Mrs Claus and Santa can help out.

"We have some amazing Belgium chocolates available. We also do a range of gift baskets that includes a gardeners basket, baskets that have candles, some with chocolates and champagne and a range of different ideas. They are all ready to go. You just have buy a card," she said.

"It is a treasure trove of gift ideas. We have general giftware along with children's toys, games and clothing.

"We are about to launch Tiger Tribe toys as well, plus we have fairies and fairy gardens as well. The popular Thomas the Tank Engine and Peppa Pig are also here in the store.

"We carry ranges such as Mark Roberts, Patience Brewster, Jim Shore, Katherine collection, Raz, and many more beautiful decorations.

"We do have giftware for other times of the year and there is are woman's gift baskets for new-born babies. If it is prior to the birth, then we have a generic one for when the gender is not known.

"We have been made so welcome into the Top of Town.

"Everyone is so friendly.

"We opened on Saturday night for the festival, as did many stores, and it was a great atmosphere.

"We want to enter a float into the Christmas parade this year.

"It is a family business. My husband had an accident so he tends to be behind the scenes and my children, Thomas, Amanda and Lauren all work in the business as well.

"I have the flexibility and love what we do."

It is clearly all about having great stock and offering great customer service. To that end, they offer After Pay and an instore Layby service.

"Christmas can be an expensive time of year so we get more and more people who start buying now to share the cost.

"If it is more expensive items, then we love to talk to the customer and work out a Layby plan that is good for them," Mrs Regan said.

Mrs Claus and Santa is online or at 130 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

Check the store out on Facebook.

Head there simply to soak up the genuine love of all things Christmas.

It is truly Christmas all year around.