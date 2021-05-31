The email scam costing businesses millions

How to detect and avoid online scams

How to detect and avoid online scams

Jeffrey's* business account was due $91,000 from a client who normally always paid on time.

He called the client and the client said the bill had been paid "weeks earlier" to Jeffrey's new bank account.

Jeffrey said: "What new bank account?"

That's when Jeffrey realised their business email had been compromised and the client had been sent an email with a scammer's bank account details - and the client had paid it.

For Jeffrey, his business was $91,000 out-of-pocket, meanwhile the client was under the impression they'd settled a debt.

Who in this situation is liable? Jeffrey's business, as their email was compromised, or the client as the client didn't check why the bank account details had changed?

Unfortunately, business email compromise is common in Australia.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's June 2020 Targeting Scams report said the greatest losses in 2019 from scams were due to business email compromise.

Around $132 million was lost in this scam type, beating investment ($126 million) and romance scams ($83 million)!

In Jeffrey's case, the client did pay the $91,000 and has tried to reclaim some of this from their insurance.

However, Jeffrey said the insurance had only paid around a portion of it , and the client had requested they contact their insurer to try and recoup some of the difference.

Jeffrey's business did not have insurance that would cover this and the matter remains unresolved, two months after the initial incident.

There was a case last year where an expensive business email compromise incident ended up before the courts.

It involved a law firm (Mills Oakley) and Singapore businessman and real estate mogul, Harry Chua. Mr Chua hired the law firm to act for him when buying an apartment in Melbourne.

However, Mr Chua's business email was compromised and an email was sent to the law firm requesting the $928,000 in his trust account be transferred to a Bank of China account. It is alleged the money was wired to the Bank of China.

We are waiting to hear the outcome of this case.

IDCARE's Identity Security Operations Centre monitors the dark net for sites where scammers might be trying to facilitate this deceptive form of conduct.

And this week, one of our analysts, Ryan, found a listing on the dark net marketplace "White House Market" which included "50 lines of Australian Business Company Data".

The listing included people's name, surname, company, email address, phone contacts, company title, ABN Number and the contact name of Accounts Payable to make it that much easier for a scammer to convince someone to send their money to the wrong account.

So what can you do to stay safe? Here are a few tips:

- Always check bank account details and that they match the organisation you are transferring funds to

- If you receive an email indicating a change of bank account - contact the organisation and confirm this email was from them before transferring funds.

*Jeffrey's name has been changed to protect his identity.

Kathy Sundstrom is a former Sunshine Coast Daily journalist who now works at identity and cyber support service IDCARE.