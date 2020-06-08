Menu
Flowers and letters have been left at the site where four teenagers lost their lives in a car crash yesterday.
The eerie scene left in aftermath of fatal crash

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
8th Jun 2020 9:35 AM
PIECES of shattered glass, tyre tracks and an array of floral tributes is all that is left at the scene of a horrific crash site where four teenagers lost their lives.

Bunches of flowers sat propped against a power box at Bayswater Rd this morning, just metres from where the alleged stolen car lost control and smashed into a traffic light.

Markings on the road left behind from the fatal crash.
Balloons, flowers and handwritten messages shared heartfelt stories of the lost children, who were aged between 14 and 18 years old.

Markings on a traffic light poll hit by the stolen car in which four teenagers were killed when it crashed.
The crash happened early Sunday morning and has sent shockwaves around the community.

Traffic darted around the memorial at peak hour, but the eerie site stood out with passers-by taking a glance from their cars.

Floral tributes have been left at a Garbutt intersection in Townsville where four teenagers aged between 14 and 18 years lost their lives after the allegedly stolen car they were travelling in crashed early Sunday morning. The 14 year older has since been charged. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
The force of the impact was clear on the traffic pole and patches of blood stained the road.

The 14-year-old driver of the car survived the crash and has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, among other offences.

 

Floral tributes have been left at a Garbutt intersection in Townsville where four teenagers aged between 14 and 18 years lost their lives. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Floral tributes have been left at a Garbutt intersection in Townsville where four teenagers aged between 14 and 18 years lost their lives. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
