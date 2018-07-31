Driving habit that drives us crazy

Tailgating is the driving offence most likely to get our blood boiling.

ONE annoying driving habit has been found to infuriate other motorists more than anything else.

The infraction not only causes your blood to boil but is dangerous, too.

A survey conducted by the Royal Automobile Club of Queensland (RACQ) found that motorists overwhelmingly found that tailgating was the driving habit that drove them nuts.

"Time and time again tailgating ranks as the number one most annoying habit and it's a major problem because it puts unnecessary pressure on inexperienced drivers and leads to mistakes that cause crashes," says an RACQ spokesperson Clare Hunter.

Tailgating comes with a steep fine and the loss of demerit points in all states. In Queensland offenders are hit with $304/1 demerit point fine, Victorian tailgaters cop a $242/1 demerit point penalty, South Australian drivers can expect a $334/1 demerit point sting and Western Australia drivers following too close can expect a $200 fine and the loss of two demerit points.

NSW motorists are hit the hardest with a $448 fine and the loss of three demerit points.

Failing to indicate equalled following too closely as the biggest pet peeve on Queensland roads.

However, this year tailgating shares the number one spot on the driving wall of shame with incorrect indicating or not indicating at all.

"Indicating incorrectly not only impacts those drivers around you, it's a dangerous rule to ignore and could result in a bingle," says Hunter

Other driving habits that irritated Queensland motorists were using a mobile phone while driving, littering and drivers speeding up when being overtaken.

All these frustrating driving habits come with a stiff penalty and the in some occasions the loss of demerit points.

The RACQ asks drivers to consider other road users and that obeying the road rules makes the roads not only less stressful but also safer.

Most frustrating driving habits

Tailgating - 91.5 per cent

Incorrect indicating or failure to do so - 91.5 per cent

Texting or using mobile phones - 91.4 per cent

Increased speed when being overtaken - 90.6 per cent

Littering - 90.1 per cent

Source: RACQ survey