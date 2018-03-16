The driver on the bus said move on back

Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey met with Springfield Central State School Year 6 students for the "Step Up Program" which promotes positive behaviour on public transport.

A GROUP of local year six students were taught the importance of good manners on public transport yesterday.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen was joined by Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey at Springfield Central State School yesterday to discuss positive behaviour as part of the State Government's Step Up program.

"It has been a privilege to talk to primary school students today about doing the right thing and treating bus drivers and fellow passengers with respect while catching the bus,” Ms Mullen said.

"While I'm sure most school kids in the Ipswich region are well-behaved, it just takes one bad decision by an individual to put a bus driver in danger and spoil a journey for passengers.

"I want all students and passengers to have a positive experience and feel safe on public transport.

"The 'Step Up' program engages directly with schools, children and parents about how we can make small changes to make bus travel even safer.”

Mr Bailey said the Governing from Ipswich initiative provided he and Ms Mullen the opportunity to sit down with students and teachers in the area.

"As a part of the Step Up project, TransLink Senior Network Officers (SNOs) and bus drivers have been visiting schools to talk with students about what is acceptable behaviour on buses and what to do if they see someone acting inappropriately,” Mr Bailey.

"With more than 150,000 students catching a school bus or regular service each day, the right behaviour is essential to ensuring bus drivers and all passengers continue to remain safe and secure.”

"I've recently met with bus drivers from the Ipswich area, and they are concerned that the behaviour of a small minority of students are putting the majority of passengers, as well as bus drivers, in unsafe situations,” Mr Bailey said.

Westside Bus Company bus driver Rob Bennett said the program helped him connect with students and share his expectations and experiences.

"Driving a school bus every day is a lot of responsibility so I want to make sure we all make the trip safely and respect each other along the way,” Mr Bennett said.

TransLink is working with bus drivers, partner bus operators and the Department of Education and Training (DET) to deliver the initiative.

TransLink SNOs use the Code of Conduct for School Students Travelling on Buses to inform the education campaign.