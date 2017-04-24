27°
The 'disaster' battle that killed young Ipswich heroes

Helen Spelitis
| 24th Apr 2017 10:00 AM
Australian prisoners captured at Bullecourt are escorted to the German rear on April 11, 1917.
Australian prisoners captured at Bullecourt are escorted to the German rear on April 11, 1917. Peter Barton

IT WAS an attempt to surprise the Germans, but the battle that raged on the snow covered fields of France on April 11, 1917 would forever be remembered as a disaster.

The fertile ground alongside the small village of Bullecourt became known as "the blood tub” after a failed offensive led to the brutal deaths of thousands of Australian Diggers.

Among the fallen were sawmill manager Arthur Barbat, 27, miner Charles Thomas Green, 22, and George Robert Skinner, 23, a carter from Basin Pocket.

The Ipswich men fought and died alongside other soldiers from our city including William Ronald and George Bernard McCurrie.

As dawn broke on the morning before the first battle of Bullecourt, the soldiers could not have known they would manage to capture the enemy trenches only to be forced back to their starting point hours later.

CAPTURED: The Bullecourt prisoners fared much better after arriving in Germany. This group of Australians survived the German reprisals and are wearing modified British uniforms sent by the Red Cross. BELOW: Australian prisoners captured at Bullecourt are escorted to the German rear on April 11, 1917.
The battle left 3000 of their comrades dead and bloodied in the field.

The plan had been to advance some three kilometres north and capture the nearby village of Hendecourt, east of Bullecourt.

The attack was originally scheduled for April 10 but when tanks hadn't arrived the battle was called off and went ahead the next morning instead.

The offensive was rushed and poorly planned.

As the soldiers pushed forward they were supported by a dozen tanks but there was no artillery bombardment of the German trenches, as was standard.

Diggers in the 4th Australian Division and the 62nd British Division were exposed to murderous machine-gun and artillery fire.

An aerial photograph of the formidable German Hindenburg Line defences at Bullecourt.
They were forced back as the tanks called in to support them stood burning on the battlefield.

Ebbw Vale man Charles Thomas Green was killed in action.

Fellow Ipswich soldier Arthur Barbat died of his wounds.

George Robert Skinner never returned to Basin Pocket to see his mother and his cause of death was not listed on the official records.

He died almost exactly one year and six months after joining on September 10, 1915 at age 22.

The British general leading the attack, Sir Hubert Gough, was an energetic commander who was determined to gain ground.

It was his aggressive spirit coupled with poor planning that resulted in the heavy losses which would be near repeated less than a month later when a second attack on the village of Bullecourt was ordered.

Survivors of the first battle of Bullecourt would be forever bitter about the futile waste of so many soldiers' lives due to the impatience of the British general.

