The days of the old school yard

A MEETING of Brassall residents took place in the Wesleyan Church on May 5, 1893, to find out what steps could be taken to obtain a school in the locality.

The children were at the time walking three miles to school.

On July 10, 1894, G.H. Byers's tender of 47 pounds 10 shillings was accepted for a school at Brassall.

On July 18, 1899, after years of labour, Brassall residents were pleased with their handsome state school.

It reported: "It is of a hardwood structure 50ft x 25ft (15.24m x 7.62m) with spacious verandas and lavatories front and back.

The building stands on high stumps, the space underneath being asphalted to serve as a play shed.

"The old provisional school has been added to this new building, making a convenient residence for the head teacher, although its exterior appearance is not ornamental.

"The school opened yesterday without any formal ceremony, although J. Hayes, the treasurer of the local committee, attended and introduced the new head teacher, Mr J.H. Barksell.

"The interior of the building already looks bright and cheerful.

A commencement had been made to decorate the walls with photographs illustrative of the reading and other lessons to which a collection of mineral and other specimens will be added.

The attendance has exceeded expectation, the average for the week being considerably over 100."

GIFT TO IPSWICH CENTRAL SCHOOL

In 1908, Ipswich (England) Central school sent a flag to our Ipswich Central School.

The flag measured 12ft x 6ft (3.65m x 1.82m) an consisted of the cross of St George, on which was superimposed three gold crowns on a large dark blue shield.

On one side of the binding of the flag, the inscription read "From Ipswich, England to Ipswich Queensland, greetings" and on the reverse side, "From Girls' Central School"

Apparently, in 1911, Ipswich Central (Qld) returned the compliment by presenting a flag to its namesake in England.

CLASSES LISTED AT IPSWICH TECHNICAL COLLEGE

An advertisement in The Queensland Times on July 23, 1901, read:

"Ipswich Technical College.

"CARPENTRY AND JOINERY- a workshop is now ready, and entries will be taken for all branches of these classes - fee 15/- per term.

"COOKERY - starching and ironing every Saturday 2pm.

"PHOTOGRAPHY entries will be taken for lessons of lectures in any department of this subject.

"COMMERICAL SCHOOL - Daily or nightly. Students prepared for civil services or railway examinations.

"TYPEWRITING daily as arranged. Fee 15/- per term. Signed R.A. Wearne Principal."

SCARLET FEVER EPIDEMIC

In January 1899, the Blackstone and Dinmore schools were closed because of a scarlet fever epidemic.

In February, this public notice appeared: "Warning to fever patients and others.

"A notice under the Health Act published by the Bundamba Divisional board intimates that any person who, while suffering from a dangerous infectious disease such a scarlet fever, typhoid fever etc. enters any public conveyance without notifying the driver, shall be liable to a penalty of 20 pounds and payment of expense in connection with the disinfection of the vehicle.

BIBLE TEACHING IN SCHOOLS

A referendum to parents and others in connection with the question of bible teaching in state schools was taken in Ipswich in the late 1901.

The result was: For 496, Against 65.

MILFORD SCHOOL

The opening of the new Milford State School by Mr J. Haygarth of Boonah took place on July 6, 1900. Mr Haygarth mentioned that Milford had been known as "The Pocket" in his earlier days.

Among the school committee were Messrs Schubring, Geiger and Grimsey.