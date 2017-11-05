The day royalty came to town

WELL KNOWN: Staff in front of McMahon's soft drink factory in 1939, with a truck used for transporting stock.

PURCHASING a business from his grandfather left only eight pounds in the bank for a young Frank McMahon.

The business was a soft drink factory in West St, Ipswich, and soon the name McMahon became a household name because of the drinks' popularity.

Frank McMahon remembered: "When we started producing, I was paying 14 shillings a week rent on the building and this was a worry. I recall that on buying expeditions, I could purchase a bag of sugar, five shillings worth of essences, a quart of seals and 18 dozen bottles for 15 shillings. Once back at the factory, we would turn these ingredients into drinks and then get out on to the road to sell them.

"On a good day, we could produce 100 dozen bottles and that wasn't bad considering we could fill and seal only one bottle at a time.''

At that time, McMahons had opposition in the drinks business as Livermores and Barnes also were drink and cordial makers.

During World War II, the Americans assisted Frank to expand his business by requisitions supplies of the popular drinks, so that by 1940 Frank purchased the premises and two adjoining houses.

During the war, horehound and hop beer were the main sellers, but lemonade was also popular. In fact, by 1974, the McMahon factory produced 2000 dozen bottles of lemonade a week.

In May 1969, Frank decided that due to customer demand he'd bring out McMahons drinks in cans. After a time he said: "We have found problems with tin and aluminium products deteriorating. They are not on the same par as bottles. The product is manufactured in Sydney.''

In 1971, 25 men worked at the Ipswich factory plant and factory and it had an annual payroll of $60,000. The factory was set on an acre of ground and handled everything from soda water to a drink called N-E-Thing.

Frank's two sons also became engaged in the business. Jim was the factory manager and Peter the company's accountant.

McMahon's Soft Drink factory, interior, Ipswich, 1965.

JAMES JOSEY'S EDEN STATION

EDEN Station, the property of Mr James Josey, was situated on O'Possum Creek adjoining Redbank Plains and about 12 miles from Ipswich and 16 miles from Brisbane. There was a road leading from Redbank Plains to the homestead but a bridge over Woogaroo Creek had been washed away by the 1874 flood, but no steps were taken by the government to make it passable.

This beautiful homestead was the reward of energy and perseverance toil through many years spent in improving and forming such a residence. It was pleasant to know that Mr Josey succeeded in reducing the wild forest to a state of such excellent order. The building was two stories, 60ft x 30ft (18.3m x 9.14m) which was divided into 26 rooms, with verandah and balconies all round.

The site of the house commanded a picturesque view of the surrounding country as far as the watershed which separated the Waters of Oxley and O'Possum Creek and then on to Mount Flinders. The natural setting of the place was described as magnificent and that which crowns the whole was a lagoon in the front of the building from the edge of which the land rose gently to the summit of the mountains.

Timber on the property was of good quality and there was also iron-stone and coal crops in various parts of the property and James Josey had a large orchard and bred mares, cattle and sheep.

Mr Josey who became known as the "Father of Redbank Plains" was born in England in 1819; settled on Redbank Plains in the 1840s and died on February 21, 1908. He had married twice and left a family of eight daughters and five sons.

Prince Alfred Duke of Edinburgh circa 1868.

ROYAL VISITOR

A public meeting was held in the School of Arts on February 1868 to make arrangements for receiving Prince Alfred the Duke of Edinburgh on the occasion of his visit to Ipswich. There were about 300 persons present and the meeting was chaired by mayor H.C. Williams.

On February 26, Prince Alfred came by road from Brisbane and was received on the thoroughfare opposite Queens Park by the Ipswich mayor, then he proceeded on to Toowoomba by train. The next day he returned to Ipswich. After a short stopover at the Ipswich Club, the Prince visited the grammar school after which he again went to the club. Shortly after 10pm, he honoured the citizens by appearing at a ball held in his honour where he remained for about half an hour. During that time, he danced the first quadrille with Mrs Harris and waltzed with Mrs J.P. Bell, then he left the function.

He was dressed in plain evening dress and a few volunteer uniforms alone helped to enliven the sombre array of black coats that were worn by nearly two/thirds of the entire company. The ladies were in a decided minority.