The day Kevin Walters was sent off for crying

FUN TIMES: Kerrod Walters and Kevin Walters pictured in Ipswich in their youth. Kerrod had a chuckle when he told the story about his brother's send-off in under eights for Swifts.

KEVIN Walters had a ball when he played his junior footy in Ipswich with his twin Kerrod in more ways than one.

Sure, he enjoyed running around for Booval Swifts with his cheeky brother but he also hated to lose.

So much so that Kerrod has told the QT a story about the day, playing for Swifts, his brother was sent off by the referee for crying.

The 49-year-old Maroons coach has always worn his heart on his sleeve and has never been ashamed to let his feelings bubble to the surface.

That was evident when he announced the Game One team for Queensland and became emotional in the press conference when talking about how tough it was to leave Billy Slater out of the side.

Maroons skipper Cameron Smith told the QT last week that Walters often becomes emotional when talking about Queensland in team meetings.

Kerrod says that emotion has a long history.

"Kevvie was a bit of a sook when he was a kid. He used to hate to lose and would cry if we lost," Kerrod grins.

"There was a game in under eights against Alf's club Norths where we were getting beat and the referee was penalising us.

"Every time that we gave a penalty away Kevvie would start crying.

"The referee came over to me and said 'listen, your brother is carrying on a bit today. If he keeps crying I'm going to have to send him off so you better have a chat to him'.

"So I went over to Kevvie and I said 'you've got to stop the tears mate. Cop the decision or the referee is going to ask you to leave the field'.

"He said 'no worries, no worries'. Five minutes later we gave away a penalty and straight away Kevvie started balling his eyes out.

"Then the referee said 'sorry son, but you've got to go', so Kevvie got sent off for crying in under eights.

"So it was no surprise to me when he balled his eyes out in the press conference the other day."

The QT has done a series of articles with Walters ahead of tonight's State of Origin decider and spoke to him in Origin camp.

We told him at the end of the interview about the story we were doing with Kerrod and he had a wry smile.

"And it's all true," he chuckled.

Kevin Walters is passionate about rugby league, full stop.

And that is a good thing.

"From the first time he stepped on a footy field he hated to lose and wanted to win," Kerrod says.

"He's obviously adopted the attitude of 'whatever it takes to win'.

"All great sports people have a competitive nature like no other and the current crop of Queensland players like your Thurstons, Smiths and Slaters have that same will to win and obviously hate losing."

Kerrod concedes his brother has a habit of having the last laugh and prevailing against the odds.

A classic Walters story highlights the fact.

"We went away to an under 13 carnival in Bundaberg playing for Ipswich," Kerrod recalls.

"They selected a Queensland team after the tournament and Kevin missed out but I was lucky enough to get in.

"We were on the bus and all the way from Bundaberg to Ipswich he was going 'why didn't I get picked. Why? Why?' He couldn't understand it because he'd played his heart out as he always did.

"But the funny end to the story is that a week before the Queensland team went away on tour I got crook.

"Kevin was the shadow reserve, so he jumped in and took my spot. He always prevails in the end."