The day Ipswich had a shake up

HUMBLE BEGINNINGS: These pictures show how people in the early days existed in small cottages and walked on rough roads.

LOTTERIES - Among the numerous devices commonly resorted to for obtaining money for alleged charitable purposes, none is perhaps so morally objectionable as the plan lately started on a grand scale by an important religious community in this country, of raising money by means of raffles and lotteries.

This 1866 article continued: "Apart from the demoralising influence exercised by this description given upon those who take shares in charitable lotteries, it ought to be more generally known they are absolutely illegal and bring members, subscribers and contributors within the provision of several acts of parliament, passed for the prevention of lotteries and unlawful games.

ELECTION 1870 - Politics in this colony are such a pitiful farce, and the mockery of late years has been so transparent that the majority of Queensland readers probably are beginning to care very little whether they do or do not enjoy the election franchise.

COLLECTION OF DUTIES - 1871 Six men with horses started from the Customs Depot on January 18, 1871, en route for the borders of the colony to enter upon the arduous work of collecting duties on goods crossing from New South Wales to Queensland. Their uniforms were somewhat similar to that of the ordinary police, only they were more substantial.

AUSTRALIAN MEATS 1870 - "Over one hundred tons of Australian meat” was the heading on an immense poster on a wall in London in 1870. This advertisement continued: "On March 1, 1870, at Southwark, the number of tons of meat specific and comprising mutton and beef in tins, cured mutton in carcass, spiced beef, hindquarters of mutton, mutton and beef hams extract of beef and mutton, essence of beef, German sausages, sheep's tongue in fat, sheep's tongues in pickle, smoked sheep and ox tongues etc are to be auctioned.”

When the auction was held, lots of a quarter of a ton of meat in great casks were sold at threepence farthing a pound. Some uncooked mutton in tins sold at sixpence a pound, a parcel of preserved meat at twopence, sheep's tongues brought from ninepence to one shilling a dozen and bullock's tongues reached one shilling each.

QLD IMMIGRATION DEPARTMENT - If women were feeling homesick in 1867 it was possible to have relations brought to Queensland through the Queensland Immigration Department.

The scale of payment to be made was males under 12 years of age - 4 pounds, 12 and under 45 - 6 pounds, above 45 - 8 pounds, females under 35 years - 4 pounds, 35 and under 45 years - 6 pounds, above 45 - 8 pounds, Money for an outfit could be remitted at the same time.

CHILDREN'S COURT - 1911 - A children's court was conducted at the Ipswich Court House on February 22, 1911. A boy charged with stealing goods from a shop was sentenced to 6 years in the Industrial School at Riverview.

SEPARTAION OF QUEENSLAND - 1873 - In January 1873, Lord Kimberley Secretary of State of the colonies received a deputation of gentlemen connected with Northern Queensland.

The men were to try and induce Lord Kimberley to take into consideration a petition for the Separation of Queensland into two colonies.

IPSWICH EARTHQUAKE - An earthquake shock was felt in Ipswich and surrounding areas on August 28, 1883. It occurred at 3.10am but was not a severe one. Houses shook, and people were awakened by the unusual sensation. A resident near the Three Mile Creek said he felt three distinct vibrations which seemed to travel from east to west. A report stated that the area most affected by the earthquake was Toowoomba and that Ipswich had had another tremor some six or seven years previously.

DESTRUCTIVE HURRICANE - Houses were unroofed, an omnibus overturned (headlines from the Queensland Times of November 1890). The wind blew galvanised iron off the roof of the old railway station in Ellenborough St, unroofed a new office of Messrs Ginn & Hooper on the bank of the Bremer River and many trees were uprooted in Queens Park.

BUNDAMBA - Received the full fury of the storm - crops of all kinds were destroyed, grapevines cut to pieces, a bus was raised bodily into the air and turning a somersault, came down topsy-turvy with a loud crash.

Another storm in December 1890 broke 1000 panes of glass at Woogaroo and yielded hail stones as large as hen's eggs.

TRANSPORT 1880- Messrs H & B Markwell intended to run a three-horse coach between Ipswich, Peak Mt, Dugandan and Coochin in 1880.

The coach, a comfortable, lightly-built vehicle, was capable of carrying a "goodly” number of passengers and light luggage.

Later in 1880 this advertisement appeared in the Queensland Times - Messrs Markwell's coach will leave the Ipswich Post Office for Harrisville on March 26 at 7am.

Returning the same day at 4.20pm fares -return ticket 6 shillings, single fare 4 shillings.