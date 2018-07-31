The dangerous habit rife on our roads

FOLLOWING the car in front too closely has been voted one of the most annoying on-road behaviours, according to a survey of Queensland motorists.

The RACQ's What drives you crazy survey found 91.5 percent of Queensland drivers had suffered the maddening experience of having another vehicle tailgate them.

RACQ spokeswoman Clare Hunter said it was a common bugbear of drivers.

"Time and time again, tailgating ranks as the number one most annoying habit and it's a major problem because it puts unnecessary pressure on inexperienced drivers and leads to mistakes that cause crashes," she said.

"This year, tailgating tied for the number one spot on our list with incorrect indicating or failing to indicate at all.

"Indicating incorrectly not only impacts those drivers around you, it's a dangerous rule to ignore and could result in a bingle."

Ms Hunter said survey respondents also highlighted other irritating habits including mobile phone use and littering.

"Motorists using their mobile phones is one of the biggest growing problems on our roads," she said.

"Distraction is one of the Fatal Five, and we implore motorists to take this seriously.

Ms Hunter said there were other actions on roads that annoyed motorists.

"Drivers who speed up when they're being overtaken and those who litter also ruffle feathers," she said. "More than 90 per cent of those surveyed say these habits drive them crazy."

The RACQ spokeswoman reminded drivers to take the time to brush up on the road rules.

"If we all behave a little better on the roads and follow the rules, it'll not only make the commute less stressful, but will mean our roads are a lot safer," she said.

ANNOYING BEHAVIOURS