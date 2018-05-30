Temperatures could drop to 8 degrees on weekend

Southeast temperatures will dip to as low as 8C on the weekend.

SOUTHEAST residents have woken to another chilly morning, with temperatures across the southeast dropping well below 20C overnight.

The mercury dropped to 13.8C in Brisbane this morning, while on the Gold Coast it was slightly warmer at 15.1C.

The minimum temperature in Amberley was a cool 9.3C, while it dipped to 13.3 on the Sunshine Coast.

The temperature is expected to reach a top of 26C in Brisbane today, ahead of an afternoon shower or gusty thunderstorm.

Similar conditions are forecast for both the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast, where the mercury is expected hit 25C.

Weatherzone reported the Darling Downs was in for a cloudy day on Wednesday, with a medium chance of showers and gusty thunderstorms east of about Miles.

Bundaberg was expecting a maximum of 26 degrees with medium chance of showers and gusty thunderstorms south of Hervey Bay this afternoon and early evening.

In the south-east, cold conditions are expected for much of this week, with the temperature predicted to dip to a low of 9C on Friday and 8C on Saturday.