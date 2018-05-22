Woman dies after being hit by bus

POLICE have confirmed the death of a woman in Brisbane City.

Senior Sergeant Simon Tayler said police received a phone call just after 7am today to say there had been an incident involving a pedestrian and a bus on the corner of Ann and Wharf streets.

"Unfortunately now we can confirm it has been a fatality," he said.

"It's very early on in the investigation.

"We have our forensic crash investigation specialists here and the investigation continues.

"There will be some massive traffic delays in and around the city and we're asking people as much as they can to please avoid the area.

"At this stage it's too early on to go into details. As you can imagine there was a large number of witnesses. They've all been interviewed.

"We'll have our forensic crash specialists go through it.

"It's a timely reminder for everyone... pedestrians are our most vulnerable road users and we want people to take that extra bit of time to make sure everyone's safe getting to and from work."

The scene of an incident involving a bus and pedestrian at the corner of Ann and Wharf streets in Brisbane CBD. Picture: Jacob Miley

Snr Sgt Tayler said the bus driver was being supported.

It's not known whether there was anybody else on the bus.

Police are yet to release the woman's age and where she's from.

A woman who was working nearby to where the accident occurred, said while you could usually hear accidents at the intersection, this morning's incident was silent.

"There was no yells, no screams," she said.

The woman said her husband told her not to look in that direction.

"I just saw people run over," she said.

The woman, who asked not to be named, also said she saw a bus parked on a strange angle.

She said there was no sound and the only panic was from people assisting with CPR.

It was only when the ambulances were called she heard the noise.

- Jacob Miley