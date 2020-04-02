The council team expected to lead Ipswich forward

ALMOST a week on from election day, official results from the Electoral Commission of Queensland are coming in at a glacial pace.

Only about 65 per cent of the votes in each of the four divisions in Ipswich City Council had been released online.

Teresa Harding already declared victory in the mayoral race on Sunday.

The QT understands Sheila Ireland and Jacob Madsen in Division 1, Paul Tully and Nicole Jonic in Division 2, Marnie Doyle and Andrew Fechner in Division 3 and Kate Kunzelmann and Russell Milligan in Division 4 will make up the new council.

The slow process has been slammed by candidates and community members alike, with even Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk criticising the ECQ.

She will order a review into what went wrong.

Much attention is focused on the sacked councillors who will be returned to office.

The Office of the Independent Assessor will revisit any outstanding complaints or investigations involving former Ipswich councillors when they're officially sworn in.

The council watchdog had stayed tight lipped on who or what these related to but called out Mr Tully last month for "misleading" comments about the issue he made at a QT forum.

"The OIA has been in contact with Mr Tully a number of times regarding outstanding matters against him, so he is aware these exist," independent assessor Kathleen Florian said last month.

"When complaints and investigations are finalised notices are sent to all parties to advise them the matter has been finalised and of the outcome, and no such notice has been sent to Mr Tully about the matters involving him."

Mr Tully said at the time he was of the view that the matters had been resolved following the detailed response provided through his lawyer in November last year.

He believed that he had provided all information needed to resolve the matter.

Ms Florian said relevant matters will be progressed and treated as confidential until they're finalised, in keeping with procedural fairness and natural justice.

"The time it takes to finalise matters depends on a range of factors like the complexity of the case and the availability of evidence."