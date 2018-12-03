The council is doing its bit for the CBD, we must do ours
OPINION
CREDIT must go to Ipswich City Council for developing a CBD redevelopment guide for business.
For the best part of a decade, patronage and business investment in the central business district has been on a steady slide.
The Economic Development Branch's decision to formulate an advice guide for struggling shopkeepers is one made better late than never.
Work on building a one-way street down the mall is progressing and the tender to anchor and stabilise Murphy's Pub has been released.
A one-way street with extra parking is a positive change to the mall.
More parking spaces and the removal of the dull and often empty centre strip will improve both visual and practical amenities.
There is a sense of optimism in the CBD and, with support from Ipswich City Council, businesses can survive and thrive.
The council reassured owners the short-term pain would result in long-term gain.
While proactive steps are helpful, they will mean nothing if Ipswich locals don't get into the CBD and support business.
Why not spend your hard-earned money and shop at a CBD business at least once this Christmas.