Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Property

RENO REVIVAL: How much we're spending our homes

A new survey has found 1 in 3 homeowners have renovated.
A new survey has found 1 in 3 homeowners have renovated.
by Elizabeth Tilley

ONE in three Aussie homeowners have jumped on the renovation bandwagon as cooling property prices, moving costs and low interest rates encourage owner-occupiers to stay put.

New research shows more than three million homes have had a makeover, with homeowners spending an average of $17,000 on their kitchens - more than on any other room in the house.

According to a survey of more than 2000 people by comparison website finder.com.au, the kitchen is the most valuable room in the house.

A survey has found people spend more money on renovating the kitchen than any other room in the house.
A survey has found people spend more money on renovating the kitchen than any other room in the house.

But it's the swimming pool that hurt the hip pocket the most, with owners splashing out more than $21,000 on the backyard addition.

The majority of people surveyed (71 per cent) dipped into their savings to fund their renovations, while one in eight used the equity in their mortgage.

The remaining 1 per cent hit up family and friends to borrow the money.

ME Bank head of home loans Patrick Nolan said the bank noticed a substantial increase in renovation loan applications in 2017 - a trend that was likely to continue this year as it became more expensive to move.

"Upgraders are avoiding exorbitant moving costs such as stamp duty," he said.

"We're seeing some more top-ups as people take advantage of lower interest rates and leverage the extra equity in their property in order to finance renovations."

Some banks noticed loans for renovations increased in 2017.
Some banks noticed loans for renovations increased in 2017.

CommSec senior economist Ryan Felsman agreed that rather than trading up and incurring stamp duty costs, homeowners may be encouraged to renovate Australia's ageing stock of houses and units.

Cooling home prices may be another reason for owner-occupiers to stay put.

Real Estate Buyers Agents Association of Australia president Rich Harvey said buyers should to look at renovations and value adding strategies to manufacture equity rather than wait for long-term capital growth as prices softened and flatlined in several key markets in 2018.

According to the Housing Industry Association, homes from the '1980s club' will become increasingly ripe for renovation work in the coming years.

 

HOW MUCH IS SPENT ON RENOVATING?

Room Average cost

Kitchen $16,883

Bathroom $12,460

Floors $9,738

Outdoors/garden $11,446

New deck $12,392

New pool $21,429

(Source: finder.com.au)

Related Items

Topics:  diy home renovation

Just In

Man's website solution after own barking dog problems

Man's website solution after own barking dog problems

Barkathon brought some of the region's best minds together to use ideas and technology to fix the problem of noisy dogs.

Shopping centre seeks gifts you'll live without

SECOND CHANCE: Lyla Chrzescijanski and Karen Oberg are re-gifting presents at Orion Shopping Centre.

Donate your unwanted gifts all for a good cause

Popular road linking Brisbane and Ipswich to temporarily close

TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE: The bridge on Wacol Station Road will be removed and upgraded by the Brisbane City Council.

Traffic nightmare looms for commuters

300 jobs available in Ipswich business exapnsion

JOB LOSS: MP Jim Madden, MP Grace Grace, Churchill Abattoir director Barry Moule, MP Jen Howard and Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli at the Churchill Abattoir.

An extra 300 jobs are expected to become available before March

Local Partners

&quot;GREAT OPPORTUNITY IN A FAST GROWTH SUBURB&quot;

11 Fiery Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This is your opportunity to secure a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living areas and 2 car accommodation brick and tile home in popular Brassall. Realistically priced...

LOW MAINTAINENCE HOME IN GROWING AREA

31 Aspinall Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Ideally located in the Essington Rise estate, this fantastic 6 year old home offers a amazing opportunity for first home buyers, investors or the established...

5 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOM ARCHITECTURAL MASTERPIECE ON 24 ACRE PRIVATE SANCTUARY ONLY 10 MINUTES FROM IPSWICH CBD!

154 Harwoods Road, Walloon 4306

House 5 3 8 $979,000

Don’t miss your chance to secure this exceptionally unique 24 acres of prime land offering a simply stunning architecturally designed 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom family...

5 BEDROOMS, 4 LIVING AREAS – MASSIVE &amp; FULLY RENOVATED!

21 Donald Place, Brassall 4305

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

This stunning five bedroom family home has been designed with the modern family in mind. It has just been re-painted inside and out, boasts beautiful new carpets...

WELCOME TO – ‘THE BEST OF THE BEST!’

9 Lion Street, Ipswich 4305

House 4 2 3 $879,000 NEG

This stunning family home is the Complete Package. It not only offers you the best of all things old and new but it is sure to impress the fussiest of buyers. It...

Two Income Streams For The Price Of One! Returning 6%

76 Sarah Drive, Yamanto 4305

Duplex 5 4 2 Offers over...

Situated on 661m2 Corner Block, in the highly sought-after suburb of Yamanto, currently returning a solid $595 per week, this competitively priced investment is a...

SUB-DIVIDABLE HIDDEN GEM READY FOR TRANSFORMATION !!

1 Gledson Street, North Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $295,000

1 Gledson Street, North Booval, sitting perched in an elevated position 5 minutes from the heart of town, this superb 997m2 block is bursting with development...

NEAR NEW HOME FOR TWO FAMILIES OR PERFECT INVESTMENT RETURNING $540 PER WEEK!!!

19 Catalyst Place, Brassall 4305

Duplex 5 4 2 $499,000 NEG

This three (3) year old and immaculately presented dual key residence is the perfect solution for two generations of family that want to live together but still...

THE ULTIMATE TREE CHANGE READY TO BUILD ON - LESS THAN AN HOUR WEST OF BRISBANE!

4A Wagtail Drive, Regency Downs 4341

Residential Land This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with ... $134,000

This amazing lifestyle block of offers a peaceful relaxing lifestyle opportunity, with shady trees in a quiet neighbourhood ideally located only minutes from the...

&#39;Dudleigh Gardens&#39; Spacious 3 bedroom Unit - Rented for a whopping $290 per week!

1/19a Dudleigh Street, Booval 4304

Unit 3 1 1 $239,000

Well positioned in the 'Dudleigh Gardens' complex, this 3 bedroom unit is only minutes from all amenities including the Booval Shopping Centre, Booval Train...

Cheap as chips: Gladstone rents lowest in the nation

South Gladstone for Real Estate.

But agents say the market has rebounded.

premium_icon 76-year-old gets 30-year home loan

Australians aged in their 70s and 80s are still getting approved for home loans. Picture: Supplied

Loan was worth almost $1 million

First release to the market

Boutique complex of 10 town houses on top of Buderim

Award-winning residence

Lead a comfortable and luxuriant lifestyle on 802sq m