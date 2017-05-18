The cost of a licence too high? Readers have their say

The cost of a three-year provisional licence has gone up almost $40 in the last five years. What do you think, is the cost of getting a licence too high? Here's what you said on Facebook...

Regan Edwards - "I think it's ridiculous. I remember going for my learners and the test was free until you passed, then only had to pay for a yearly learners. It was never this expensive. And I didn't have to go through the ridiculous driving hours and expensive driving lessons."

Jodie Gibson - "Yes it's ridiculous. Young people trying to get to work and needing 100 hours to get there P's. Combine driving lessons and the price for the test and the license and if they fail they need to wait till they save the money all over again." Sylvia Hayden - "Well if they fail their test then they clearly shouldnt be allowed to drive a vehicle. We have enough idiots on the road who can't obey the simplest of road rules why add to that just because 'it's so expensive'? Welcome to the real world!"

Donna Harris - "Don't want to pay... don't have a licence. It's a privilege not a right." Leila Ferrier - "And without it you can't work... see the problem here?" Ainsley Cash - "It is also a real need, considering the inadequacy of local public transport."

Jane Bolger - "For many kids to get a job or apprenticeship they have to have a license. I already know one boy who has missed out on an apprenticeship because he doesn't have his license. So many people complain about young kids not working etc and tell them to get their license so they can look further a field. They are damned if they do and damned if they don't."

Crystal Kyna Crettenden - "If you can't afford to pay for the license, how are you meant to afford all the other costs associated with driving, rego, insurance, fuel? It all costs a lot of money. It's something you have to accept if you want to be able to drive." Matthew Potter - "But just imagine how much extra money we would have in our pockets if the government didn't rip us off with our licenses rego and fuel."

Ainsley Cash - "All living costs have gone up over the last decade, and wages have not. Everyone is feeling the pinch. I do feel young people suffer as public high schools now charge fees, forcing low income families out of education, not to mention university fees. My husband and I both have full time jobs (and I have a second job) and we have trouble paying bills to live and for two public high school students."