The competition making quarantine more bearable

Decorate your teddy bear for a chance to share in $1800 of prizes.

Decorate your teddy bear for a chance to share in $1800 of prizes.

PUT your decorating talents to the test in a new competition which is hoping to make the lockdown a little more bearable.

They’re every child’s most cherished friend, and the Somerset Regional Council offering a chance for everyone teddies to become famous.

The “Grrr...In And Bear It” competition, hosted in conjunction with local shows societies, aims to inspire those stuck indoors during the pandemic to have some fun.

To take part, all you have to do is decorate a teddy bear with items from around the house, and upload a photo.

Whether you’re young of age or just young at heart, the competition is open to entrants of all ages residing in the Somerset Region.

Judges will be on the lookout for innovative, interesting entries, with a focus on creative themes and clever use of household resources.

There will be four categories being judged, as well as a people’s choice winner voted for by the public, with the total prize pool being valued at $1,800.

The competition will be open until April 27, with the winners set to be revealed on May 6.

To read the full conditions, visit the Somerset Regional Council website: https://www.somerset.qld.gov.au/grrrin-bear