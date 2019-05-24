The civilians who make it their job to keep Ipswich safe

TAKING UP THE FIGHT: Pat Carpenter, Amanda Draheim, Pam Lobwein, Alex Mair, Duchense broad and Nadine Websterahead of the Crime Prevention Awards.

YOU DON'T have to don a blue uniform to fight crime in Ipswich; just ask the dozens of professional and volunteer civilians who have made it their mission to ensure their city is a safe place to live.

For the past five years, the Ipswich District Community Safety Crime Prevention Awards have aimed to recognise those people both inside and outside the police service who have worked hard to combat trouble at its source - often before it happens.

Ipswich Crime Prevention Unit Sergeant Nadine Webster said the awards acknowledged individuals and organisations who are campaigners within the community and who are working towards crime prevention and community safety.

"The awards are open to the entire community," Sgt Webster said.

"It's not just about rewarding the police.

"Last year, we had 11 entries spanning all five categories and we are hoping for even more this year."

Nominations for the 2019 awards are open, with forms available online at mypolice.qld.gov.au/ipswich, in person at police stations across the Ipswich district or through local Neighbourhood Watch Groups. This year's categories include Community Engagement; Designing for Safe and Healthy Environment; Drug and Alcohol Harm Reduction; Youth Engagement; Family Violence Prevention.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Ipswich Turf Club on November 8.