The cheapest servos to fill up in Ipswich today

BUY, buy, buy. That's the message from RACQ if you're wondering when was a good time to fill up the old motor.

"The average price of unleaded in Ipswich has dropped about 8c in the last seven days, and is currently sitting at 121.7c/L so we're really urging drivers to get out there and fill up now," RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said.

The cheapest service stations to buy at in the 4305 postcode yesterday were United Fuels at Booval and Pacific Petroleum at Blacksoil, both selling at 119c/L.

There were also good deals to be had at 7-Eleven's Brassall and West Ipswich operations (120c/L).

The outlets to avoid were BP Foodworks at Tivoli (124c/L) and Caltex at Churchill (123c/L).

The news was not so good for diesel drivers.

"Diesel in the area is currently averaging 141cpl. We've seen it gradually rise by a few cents since the start of the year," Ross said.

The best deal was to be had at Oz Fuel Yamanto at 133c/L.

Cheapest Unleaded sites

UNITED FUELS BOOVAL 1.199

PACIFIC PETROLEUM BLACKSOIL 1.199

7-ELEVEN BRASSALL 1.203

PUMA ENERGY WEST IPSWICH 1.203

7-ELEVEN WEST IPSWICH 1.203

Most expensive Unleaded sites

BP Foodworks Tivoli 1.249

CALTEX CHURCHILL 1.239

7-ELEVEN FLINDERS VIEW 1.229

7 Eleven Raceview 1.229

Caltex Woolworths Yamanto 1.229

BP YAMANTO 1.229

Coles Express Yamanto 1.229

CALTEX YAMANTO 1.229

Cheapest Diesel sites

Oz Fuel Yamanto 1.337

METRO WEST IPSWICH 1.349

PACIFIC PETROLEUM BLACKSOIL 1.389

PUMA CITISWICH 1.397

PUMA ENERGY WEST IPSWICH 1.399

Most expensive Diesel sites