The cheapest servos to fill up in Ipswich today
BUY, buy, buy. That's the message from RACQ if you're wondering when was a good time to fill up the old motor.
"The average price of unleaded in Ipswich has dropped about 8c in the last seven days, and is currently sitting at 121.7c/L so we're really urging drivers to get out there and fill up now," RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said.
The cheapest service stations to buy at in the 4305 postcode yesterday were United Fuels at Booval and Pacific Petroleum at Blacksoil, both selling at 119c/L.
There were also good deals to be had at 7-Eleven's Brassall and West Ipswich operations (120c/L).
The outlets to avoid were BP Foodworks at Tivoli (124c/L) and Caltex at Churchill (123c/L).
The news was not so good for diesel drivers.
"Diesel in the area is currently averaging 141cpl. We've seen it gradually rise by a few cents since the start of the year," Ross said.
The best deal was to be had at Oz Fuel Yamanto at 133c/L.
Cheapest Unleaded sites
- UNITED FUELS BOOVAL 1.199
- PACIFIC PETROLEUM BLACKSOIL 1.199
- 7-ELEVEN BRASSALL 1.203
- PUMA ENERGY WEST IPSWICH 1.203
- 7-ELEVEN WEST IPSWICH 1.203
Most expensive Unleaded sites
- BP Foodworks Tivoli 1.249
- CALTEX CHURCHILL 1.239
- 7-ELEVEN FLINDERS VIEW 1.229
- 7 Eleven Raceview 1.229
- Caltex Woolworths Yamanto 1.229
- BP YAMANTO 1.229
- Coles Express Yamanto 1.229
- CALTEX YAMANTO 1.229
Cheapest Diesel sites
- Oz Fuel Yamanto 1.337
- METRO WEST IPSWICH 1.349
- PACIFIC PETROLEUM BLACKSOIL 1.389
- PUMA CITISWICH 1.397
- PUMA ENERGY WEST IPSWICH 1.399
Most expensive Diesel sites
- Coles Express Yamanto 1.479
- COLES EXPRESS IPSWICH NORTH 1.479
- Coles Express Bremer 1.479
- COLES EXPRESS BOOVAL 1.479
- CALTEX STAR MART BOOVAL 1.439
- CALTEX CHURCHILL 1.439
- BP YAMANTO 1.439
- CALTEX YAMANTO 1.439
- CALTEX BLACKSOIL ROADHOUSE 1.439