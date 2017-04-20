The CCC saga of the missing cheque and the old handbag

IN THE BAG: Cr Kerry Silver leaves the CCC hearing handbag in tow and hopefully with an extra $100 in her bank account.

THE CRIME and Corruption Commission public hearing took a bizarre twist on Wednesday with the saga of the discarded handbag and the lost cheque.

Ipswich councillor Kerry Silver was in the hot seat as she was questioned by Glen Rice, the counsel assisting the CCC, as the subject matter turned to donations to her campaign by Blair MP Shayne Neumann.

Specifically they were donations of $256.68 on March 4, 2016 and another of $100 on March 12.

Cr Silver was asked whether she recalled the circumstances in which Mr Neumann gave the money, and the value of it.

In relation to the $256.68 Cr Silver said "it's the cost of an ad that Shayne put into the newspaper to promote himself doing a mobile office, and he said I would be in attendance".

"I felt that because he had put me in there, I should be declaring that as a gift, I guess," she said.

Cr Silver then confirmed Mr Neumann had bought an item for $100 at her campaign launch.

" I will need to amend my return on that, too, because I actually have found the cheque and it was never banked," Cr Silver said.

"And I'm happy to provide you with the cheque as well.

"Unfortunately, I found it in a handbag that I haven't used since then."

If Cr Silver is looking for a positive to take out of the CCC affair it is that she has an extra $100 in her bank account and that an old handbag, dormant for over a year, gets another spin on her arm.