Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SCRUNCHIE MAD: Laura Helbig, 16, has been handmaking scrunchies and donating half the earnings to help children in need.
SCRUNCHIE MAD: Laura Helbig, 16, has been handmaking scrunchies and donating half the earnings to help children in need. Brodie Hess Photography
Business

The Bundy teen helping Chinese orphans

Katie Hall
by
4th Jul 2019 2:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVE to help others has led to one Bundaberg teenager donating money from her small business to help improve children's lives.

Laura Helbig, 16, has been custom-making creative scrunchies and donating half of the proceeds to the Chinese Orphans Assistance Team (COAT).

Laura said she started the initiative last year, when a family friend showed her pictures of the children in the program.

"Last year we made $740 for the orphans and this year so far we have about $650 at the moment, and we had a heap of new orders last week," Laura said.

She said the experience had been a rewarding one, knowing the proceeds would be making a difference half the world away.

"From everything that has happened it has been so good having all these people's support and all this money is crazy for support," she said.

"I didn't expect it to go so well, and people are willing to donate, not just buy, but donate willingly and give money (to COAT).

To check out Laura's scrunchies head online to https://bit.ly/2xrcbgj.

community fundraising
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Subbies taskforce locks onto fraudster builders

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Subbies taskforce locks onto fraudster builders

    News The Special Joint Taskforce appointed by the State Government to investigate dodgy operators in the building industry has uncovered 108 potential crimes.

    New techniques to tackle hospital killer

    premium_icon New techniques to tackle hospital killer

    Health Doctor says sepsis is an urgent national health issue.

    • 4th Jul 2019 4:00 PM
    New principals, when enrolments will open at two new schools

    premium_icon New principals, when enrolments will open at two new schools

    Politics Work is progressing at the $120 million Ripley Valley precinct

    • 4th Jul 2019 3:00 PM
    Police releases images of men wanted over stabbing death

    Police releases images of men wanted over stabbing death

    Crime Men last seen in black sedan at Goodna.