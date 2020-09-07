Menu
Doreen Gowell received a helping hand from three complete strangers when her car broke down on one of Ipswich's busiest intersections recently.
News

The breakdown that came as a breath of fresh air

Andrew Korner
7th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
IT’S NOT often these days you hear about people going out of their way to help a stranger in need, but when long-time Ipswich resident Doreen Gowell broke down at one of Ipswich’s busiest intersections recently, she was in for a pleasant surprise.

The Eastern Heights retiree was driving her late-90s model EL Falcon on Brisbane Rd up to the Five-Ways on September 1 when she started to notice a bit of commotion going on underneath the bonnet.

By the time she turned right into Chermside Rd, something went ‘bang’ in the engine bay and the old Falcon came to an abrupt stop.

“I was over towards the gutter on Chermside Rd and I tried to get over further, signalling other cars to go around,” Mrs Gowell said.

“Just then, someone coming in the other direction yelled out ‘are you OK?’ and I yelled back that I wasn’t and just shook my head.”

The small black car with two men inside drove on, but quickly returned with the two blokes offering a push.

The old Falcon was proving to be a weighty beast, especially with the slight incline on Chermside Rd, but it was then that a third man pulled over to help push the stricken vehicle out of harm’s way.

“I just thought that was so good of them,” Mrs Gowell said.

“I don’t know who they are but I want them to know I’m grateful that there are still people like that around.

“In this whirlwind of daily life which we seem to be caught up in, we perhaps don’t always see where we can stop and help, or we are too caught up in our own agendas to stop.”

Mrs Gowell said the old Falcon was back on the road again after undergoing repairs and replacement to the drive belt, drive tensioner and power steering pump.

