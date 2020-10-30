The Block star sells own home to show for millions

A Block expert has doubled her money selling her renovated home to the show, also doorknocking neighbours who decided to cash in too.

A Block expert has doubled her money selling her renovated home to the show, also doorknocking neighbours who decided to cash in too.

The Block insider Nicole Jacobs has made a mint by selling her historic "dream home" to the hit renovation show, amid outcry from neighbours.

The renowned buyer's advocate reeled in a whopping $3.025m by offloading her newly renovated Bronte Court home to a company owned by the Nine Network, Micjoy Pty Ltd, this week.

CoreLogic records show Ms Jacobs - who's a regular on the reality show - has more than doubled her money since paying $1.59m for the property in 2017.

RELATED: The Block 2021: Hampton tipped to be the series' next location

The Block 2020 episodes 38, 39 recap: 'It's a joke': Sarah fires up after Dan's 'lazy' slur

The Block 2020 listings: Asking prices revealed as houses hit market

8 Bronte Court, Hampton has been sold by Nicole Jacobs. Picture: Open Houses Australia

She also convinced four of her neighbours along the tiny cul-de-sac to sign lucrative multimillion-dollar deals.

But other residents are unhappy about half of the houses along their tiny court being snapped up for a major TV production, with letters to Bayside City Council expressing concern about the months of "television crews and the associated public traffic" ahead.

Others are concerned about what will happen to the house Ms Jacobs' sold: a 1950s design by acclaimed Australian architect Neil Clerehan that has previously been nominated for heritage protection.

A Bronte Court resident, who did not want to be named, said The Block builders had talked to neighbours about "pulling Nicole's house apart" for the show.

"It's a shame it will become the set of a reality television show that's all about profit and selling products," he said.

"It's possible (Ms Jacobs') house is of national heritage significance. It's been a widely celebrated home, and pictures of its interiors even feature in Victorian art galleries."

Bronte Court in Hampton is the site of The Block 2021.

Beaumaris Modern member Jamie Paterson said the house would likely be considered for heritage status next year, after previously being nominated in cancelled Bayside City Council studies in 2008 and 2018.

"It seems strange to even consider using a house that's been just been renovated to such a high standard," Mr Paterson said.

The Block's co-creator Julian Cress confirmed to the Herald Sun that the Hampton houses would host the show's next season in 2021.

Executive producers Justin Sturzaker (left) and Julian Cress (right) in 2017. Picture: Channel 9

But he said Ms Jacobs' house was of "zero heritage value" and it would be up to next year's contestants to decide how the property was changed.

"It's one thing to confirm where The Block is next year, but I'm not going to comment on what contestants will do with the houses, as that will take away the surprise," Mr Cress said.

"Anybody who is worried about heritage should probably think that if anybody else had bought this house, it would probably be bulldozed."

The interiors could be gutted by contestants.

He said the production had always created "great relationships" with neighbours because they minimised disruption and cleaned up every day.

Ms Jacobs told the Herald Sun she decided to sell up after being approached by Nine via her architect Julian Brenchley, who also worked for The Block.

"It was completely out of the blue and I was flabbergasted," Ms Jacobs said.

"But then I knocked on some neighbours' doors to see if others were keen to jump on board. Once I did that, I called back to say that it could work."

The Block triple threat buyers' advocates Greville Pabst, Nicole Jacobs, and Frank Valentic. Photo: Martin Philbey

While residents received expressions of interest letters from Nicole Jacobs Property on behalf of Nine, she said she did not make any commission from the four eventual sales.

She dismissed claims The Block would dramatically alter her own Neil Clerehan-designed home.

"The Block renovates, they don't detonate," Ms Jacobs said.

"I'd be very surprised if they were not sympathetic to the home and surrounding court.

"The facade is so charming and I can't see a contestant wanting to get rid of that."

The property expert, who has bought 13 Block properties for clients since 2003, had called the property her "dream home" on Instagram after she completed a lavish renovation late last year.

Outside 8 Bronte Court, Hampton. Picture: Jay Town

And she said it was a "privilege" to restore a Neil Clerehan original as she showcased the brilliant landscaping, open entertainment spaces and brand new kitchen on an Open Houses Australia episode.

Bayside City Council chief executive Mick Cummins said he welcomed The Block back to Bayside for the second year in a row.

"We'll be working with The Block team to ensure all buildings are in line with council planning and building regulations as well as maintaining any traffic management plans to minimise impacts on residents," Mr Cummins said.

- with Fiona Byrne

jayitri.smiles@news.com.au

READ MORE: Developers invest in communities including free tutoring amid COVID-19

Craighall: Traditional Brighton mansion for sale for first time in decades

Esme Johnston House, Brighton, granted permanent heritage protection

Originally published as The Block star sells own home to show for millions

Inside the just-completed property. Picture: Open Houses Australia

A historic photo of the Neil Clerehan design. Picture: Open Houses Australia