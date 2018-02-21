Lick of paint saves Block house

Ronnie and Georgia’s Block masterpiece used to look like this.

IT was the controversial facade that divided fans of The Block across the nation.

Sydney couple Ronnie and Georrgia opted for a dramatic charcoal-grey exterior to set their house apart from their fellow contestants.

But the house in Melbourne's Elsternwick has undergone an overhaul at the hands of the new owners.

An image posted to the @theblockinatorblog's Instagram feed shows the house has been repainted a much lighter shade of grey.

Ronnie and Georgia went for a dramatic colour scheme for their house on Regent Street in Elsternwick.

Block fans tagged Ronnie and Georgia in the post, wanting to know the design duo's opinion on the house's new look.

The house was passed in at auction after falling short of the reserve.

The former contestants were diplomatic when posting their response on Instagram, saying it was a case of "different strokes for different folks".

Ronnie and Georgia's property gets new look

"We're obviously partial to the darker colours, a very purposeful design choice that not only divided the judges but it would seem the public too!

"Here's the thing peeps, different strokes for different folks. Imagine how boring life would be if we all loved the same things," the pair wrote on their joint Instagram account.

Ronnie and Georgia caused controversy with their unique colour choices.

"What's most important here is that the new owners are loving their Block home and if that means painting the front facade to suit their specific tastes, then so be it."

The sleek kitchen is a minimalist’s dream.

Ronnie and Georgia were left shattered when the home failed to sell at auction in the Nine show's grand finale last October.

It was the first time a house had been passed in on The Block in nearly ten seasons.

Ronnie and Georgia are obviusly big fans of charcoal grey.

With a reserve price of $2.62 million, the couple only managed to get bidders to reach the $2.6 million mark, $20,000 short of the reserve.

The house later sold for $2,781,000, putting Ronnie and Georgia in third place behind winners Josh Barker and Elyse Knowles, and runners up Sarah and Jason Price.