They’re one of Brisbane’s hottest rock acts, but not even they thought they’d be “playing” Suncorp Stadium – in the middle of a pandemic lockdown.

They’re one of Brisbane’s hottest rock acts, but not even they thought they’d be “playing” Suncorp Stadium – in the middle of a pandemic lockdown.

YOU'VE heard of isolation concerts, opera in empty Italian squares and living-room raves, but today a new barrier will be broken with the sound of a boom box at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

In an odd spot of isolation music, Brisbane band Violent Soho will be live-streaming the boom box playing their new album Everything is A-OK from the middle of Queensland's most iconic stadium at 11am.

While the gates will be shut and the stands will be vacant, the "empty" gesture is something that seemed a natural fit for the Mansfield band, who join the likes of Taylor Swift, Bon Jovi, Coldplay and U2 in "playing" the iconic venue.

"It's hard to put into words the value that a space like Suncorp Stadium brings to everyday lives of Queenslanders," the band said.

"The venue is massively important to people up here.

"(The former) Lang Park has for generations existed as a sacred place to which we could always escape, no matter what's going on."

Mansfield band Violent Soho

The boys will also be chatting along with the live-stream audience on YouTube and Facebook, and as the album suggests, have encouraged those trying to chase the good vibes to come and virtually hang out with the band.

"Although mass public access has been temporarily suspended, we thought it was important to find some sort of appropriation of the space in honour of our regular weekly tradition, and to allow ourselves to still hold on to that beautiful feeling," the band said.

It will be a Suncorp Stadium concert with a difference!

Originally published as The biggest event at Suncorp Stadium this weekend