The Big O’s 15-1: Queensland’s greatest

The Raging Bull or The King of Lang Park? Cam, Cooper or Billy? Queensland have had soe many greats, it's hard to pick the best - the The Big O gives it a shot...

15. GORDEN TALLIS: Virtually carried the Maroons forward pack, providing most of their go-forward during a NSW-dominant era. Winning percentage: 35.

14. DARIUS BOYD: At this level, hardly put a foot wrong. Arguably the best finisher in Origin history scoring 17 tries in 28 consecutive matches. WP: 68.

13. PAUL VAUTIN: The underrated former captain was one of the Maroons' unsung heroes during the 1980s. WP: 68.

12. BOB LINDNER: One player who always rose to the occasion. No other forward has scored as many tries (seven) in Origin. WP: 52.

11. PETERO CIVONICEVA: The most-capped front-rower was the cornerstone of the Maroons pack at the start of their dynasty. WP: 57.

The “Raging Bull” was a force of nature for Queensland. Image: Phil Hillyard

10. MAL MENINGA: During the 1980s, the sight of big Mal terrorising opposing centres was a regular occurrence. WP: 47.

9. GENE MILES: His value was personified in the fact that he was only a part of one losing series.

WP: 65.

8. GREG INGLIS: Can't recall GI playing poorly at this level. Holds the record for most tries (18) in Origin. WP: 59.

7. ALLAN LANGER: Made his debut in 1987 and 15 years later was still tormenting the Blues.

WP: 50.

6. BILLY SLATER: He was that good, he only had to play in two matches in a losing side last year to be awarded the Wally Lewis Medal. WP: 61.

What a time to be alive for Maroons fans.

5. COOPER CRONK: Under pressure, there was none better. Broke many a blue heart during a stellar career. WP: 73.

4. DARREN LOCKYER: At one point midway through his Origin career, he had a 38 per cent winning record. That all changed from 2006. WP: 53.

3. JOHNATHAN THURSTON: The record points scorer played in 36 consecutive matches. JT's last game in 2017 was a reflection of his greatness. WP: 68.

2. CAMERON SMITH: Has there been a more influential player in Origin history? The catalyst who steered the ship during Queensland's 13-year dynasty. WP: 62.

1. WALLY LEWIS: Was there ever any doubt? The fact he dominated some of the greatest NSW sides is reason enough. There is only one king. WP: 61.