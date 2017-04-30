The best places for lunch in Ipswich

A number of readers voted Brassall Seafood and Takeaway as the best place to grab lunch.

WE ASKED you where your favourite place to go for lunch is in Ipswich.

Here's what you said on Facebook:

Megan Griffiths - Brassall Village Takeaway, in Brassall Shopping Centre.

Annaliese Jorgensen - Harvest Restaurant and Bar! That autumn chicken pie is amazing!

Jennifer Haslam - Churchill Takeaway, near the school... friendly service, and yummy coffee!

Sharon Broad - Tower Central Cafe.

Gary Ba - At home where I can ensure it is butter and not artificial margarines, etc! Not all of us are happy with the crap some places use - it is just disgusting to think a lot of takeaways put cost over quality! Happy to pay extra for real foods, not when asked if it is butter they say "yes" then you see them scraping from a margarine tub.

Shane Yarrow - Indian Mehfil do a good lunch deal.

Jo Logan - Brassall Seafood and Takeaway.

Jason Waddell - KFC Booval.

Kyla Clough - The Burrito Bar, Silkstone.

Samantha Purnell - Brassall Seafood and Takeaway.

Sandra Willett - Brassall Seafood and Takeaway.

Stacey Osborne - Fatseas Chicken and Bakery.

Robyn Bycroft - Kominya at Riverlink are nice. So is Hog's Breath.

Tracey Hilton - The sushi place in Booval Fair (opposite Big W). Fresh and yummy!

Sylvia Hayden - Behind our picket fence in the Ipswich CBD.

Terry Royan - College Crossing Cafe.