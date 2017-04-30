The best places for lunch in Ipswich

WE ASKED you where your favourite place to go for lunch is in Ipswich.
Here's what you said on Facebook:
Megan Griffiths - Brassall Village Takeaway, in Brassall Shopping Centre.
Annaliese Jorgensen - Harvest Restaurant and Bar! That autumn chicken pie is amazing!
Jennifer Haslam - Churchill Takeaway, near the school... friendly service, and yummy coffee!
Sharon Broad - Tower Central Cafe.
Gary Ba - At home where I can ensure it is butter and not artificial margarines, etc! Not all of us are happy with the crap some places use - it is just disgusting to think a lot of takeaways put cost over quality! Happy to pay extra for real foods, not when asked if it is butter they say "yes" then you see them scraping from a margarine tub.
Shane Yarrow - Indian Mehfil do a good lunch deal.
Jo Logan - Brassall Seafood and Takeaway.
Jason Waddell - KFC Booval.
Kyla Clough - The Burrito Bar, Silkstone.
Samantha Purnell - Brassall Seafood and Takeaway.
Sandra Willett - Brassall Seafood and Takeaway.
Stacey Osborne - Fatseas Chicken and Bakery.
Robyn Bycroft - Kominya at Riverlink are nice. So is Hog's Breath.
Tracey Hilton - The sushi place in Booval Fair (opposite Big W). Fresh and yummy!
Sylvia Hayden - Behind our picket fence in the Ipswich CBD.
Terry Royan - College Crossing Cafe.