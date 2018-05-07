The best Mother's Day gift...

Luise Manning and her daughter Abbeny at last year's Trees for Mum Day organised by Springfield Lake Nature Care group.

Luise Manning and her daughter Abbeny at last year's Trees for Mum Day organised by Springfield Lake Nature Care group.

FLOWERS, slippers and pyjamas are typical Mother's Day presents, but how about doing something different this year?

At Ipswich and Springfield Trees for Mum Day events you can plant a tribute to mum that will live for many years.

Ipswich City Council Conservation and Environment Committee Chairperson Councillor Kerry Silver said the annual event had grown in popularity each year, with an aim of more than 2000 trees to be planted along Bundamba Creek at George Palmer Park, Silkstone.

"Trees for Mum Day started as a national event some years ago, but the people of Ipswich have certainly made it their own, both celebrating Mother's Day and creating a lasting environmental benefit,” she said.

Division 4 Councillor Kylie Stoneman said there were families who came to Trees for Mum Day each year to see the progress of their trees and walk along Bundamba Creek.

"The next stretch of waterway to be planted will follow on from previous Trees for Mum Day plantings to continue the improvement of Bundamba Creek,” she said.

"Once this is completed, more than 800 lineal metres of creekline will have been rehabilitated through Trees for Mum Day, and more than 10,000 trees planted.”

Members of the Springfield Lakes community can also celebrate their mums by taking part in the second Trees for Mum Day organised by Springfield Lakes Nature Care Inc.

President Luise Manning, who was born on Mother's Day said for her the day was always special but she realised having the tree planting would offer some families comfort and a way to honour their mum.

"For some families it was a sad occasion as it was the first Mother's Day since the passing of their mother,” she said.

"Most people were so grateful for the opportunity to nurture the environment and create living and growing legacies for their wonderful mothers, that the group felt it was important to host the event again and to continue to beautify the local children's park.”

The Trees for Mum event is open to all members of the community who want to plant a tree for their mothers or take part in the event with their mums, while also doing something to help the environment.

"Trees for Mum day is a great way to get out doors and do something to help the environment. Great activity so bring the children to draw on a label and help them plant the tree.”

The Springfield event is being held at Promenade Park, 246-256 Lakeside Avenue Springfield Lakes from 2pm-3pm on Sunday May 13.

All trees and planting equipment will be provided.

Registration for the event is encouraged as there are limited trees available..

All equipment will be supplied but wear appropriate shoes, afternoon tea and cake will be served at 3 pm.

To register go to www.eventbrite.com.au or sign up on Facebook.

The Ipswich Trees for Mum Day free community event will run from 9am to 11am on Sunday May 13 at George Palmer Park, Silkstone.

Council's mobile nursery will also have free trees available on presentation of a rates notice.

Register today for mum to receive a small gift by calling council on 3810 6666 or through MyIpswich.com