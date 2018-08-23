Butcher's burgers sizzle with Ekka's best in Qld gong

KEEPING it real by staying loyal to local workers and farmers is the key to success for 66-year-old Lockyer Valley family business Schulte's Fresh Gourmet Market.

Schulte's continued on its long history of success at the Ekka by being crowned the makers of the Best Burger in Queensland in the Australian Meat Industry Council Best Burger Competition.

Spokeswoman Melinda Schulte said the win put the business in the running for a national title honour at Perth in February next year.

Mrs Schulte said success in any major event provided great exposure for the business, which was well-positioned to catch tourists on the way through to Toowoomba and the Darling Downs.

"We were also at the Regional Flavours Festival in South Bank recently, with 100,000 people visiting over two days," she said.

"People definitely do come out to Plainland as a result of this type of success. Because of where we are on the highway, it is a quick way for people to get in and out.

"We pick up a lot of travellers who stop in on a regular basis between Toowoomba and Brisbane."

Established by the Schulte family in 1952, the business changed its name from Schulte's Meat Tavern to Schulte's Fresh Gourmet Market several years ago to better reflect its wide range of local produce.

Schulte's employs 40 people at its Plainland base.

Mrs Schulte said work was already well under way to source and prepare more than 1000 hams ahead of the Christmas rush.

Meat for all the company's hams and smallgoods are brought in from Millmerran, near Toowoomba, while a range of locally grown broccoli, onions and other products are grown in the Lockyer Valley and surrounding areas.

"We try to source whatever we can locally, which isn't always easy because many growers go through the big supermarkets," Mrs Schulte said.

"We have always tried to follow the traditional ways and remain a hands-on family business. We have tried not to get too big for our boots."

The Ekka success continued with a second place for Schulte's kabana in the Royal Exhibition Smallgoods Awards for Queensland, and a third place for their bacon.