The best advice when wedding planning

The State Library of Queensland at South Brisbane provided the magnificent setting for the wedding of Anna Follent and Owen Girardi.

Set up by a mutual friend, the couple, residents of Ascot, in Brisbane's inner north, had their first blind date at Blackbird Bar & Grill, on Eagle St in the CBD.

In a nod to the past, they tied the knot at St Agatha's Parish, Clayfield, in Brisbane's north - the same church Anna's parents were married in 35 years ago.

Of the reception, Anna says: "Everything was very fresh and green, in keeping with the open, lush feel of the terrace at the State Library and surrounding gardens."

Anna Follent and Owen Girardi

How did Owen propose?

It was at Mt Lofty House in the Adelaide Hills. I had a hint something was happening and was so nervous I kept ordering champagnes. He waited patiently for me to finish so we could go for a walk in the gardens outside and he could pop the question.

Wedding theme?

A "long, lush lunch".

First dance?

The Way You Look Tonight, by Frank Sinatra.

Anna Follent and Owen Girardi

Honeymoon?

Noosa and Tasmania.

Special memories?

Having our gorgeous niece, Holly, who was two at the time, walk down the aisle with the bridesmaids.

Anna Follent and Owen Girardi marry at St Agatha’s, Clayfield

Funny moments?

The guests formed a large circle around the dancefloor to the song Horses by Daryl Braithwaite, which was one of those unforgettable wedding dancefloor moments.

The reception at the State Library of Queensland

Best advice for other couples planning a wedding?

Pick quality vendors and then trust they will do an amazing job.

We chose vendors who we knew suited our style and would do quality work, and then we could relax as we weren't having to micromanage them or advise on every aspect - we just let them do what they do best, and were thrilled with the result.