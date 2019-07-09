Menu
FED-UP: Kennards Hire Manager David Burns with the latest portaloo trailer parked outside his business.
FED-UP: Kennards Hire Manager David Burns with the latest portaloo trailer parked outside his business. Darren Hallesy
News

'The battle of portaloo': Business anger at council inaction

Darren Hallesy
by
9th Jul 2019 6:00 PM
A FED-UP business owner has slammed Ipswich City Council's inaction after a trailer advertising a rival company was left parked and locked outside his business for six weeks.

Since late May, a TFH Hire-branded trailer has sat outside David Burns' Kennards Hire at Bundamba in a move he said was a "calculated attempt" to steal his business.

The trailer was first left close to the bus stop outside Bundamba State School.

It had a lock on the tow bar, and all the wheels were chained up, making the trailer immovable.

A week later the trailer was relocated 500m up the road, chained up outside Kennards Hire.

Mr Burns said despite phone calls to the council, nothing was done until three weeks later when the trailer vanished.

"We advised council three times about this, and got a reply two weeks ago saying that it had been seen by council officers," he said.

"We were advised that it was no different to someone parking their car there, so there was nothing that could be done."

A few days after the trailer vanished it was returned, where it sat until being replaced by a TFH-branded portable toilet last Friday.

The locked and chained toilet was parked next to where Kennards stores their portable toilets.

Mr Burns believes it was a calculated attempt to take his business.

"The fact it's parked right outside our business, and being next to our portable toilets, makes you wonder," he said.

"This trailer has been chained up, locked up and has a number plate, so we've been told there's nothing that can be done.

"It's so frustrating.

"If I dump my car on the side of a busy road, it's towed away."

 

The trailer that sat outside Kennards on Brisbane Road for over six weeks before being replaced last Friday with a portaloo.
The trailer that sat outside Kennards on Brisbane Road for over six weeks before being replaced last Friday with a portaloo. Darren Hallesy

This new trailer was moved on Monday night after questions were lodged to the council and TFH by the QT.

Mr Burns said he ran a "proud local business" that employed eight local staff.

"I'd like to see the Ipswich City Council backing us, and Ipswich businesses a bit more," he said.

TFH said it would investigate the trailer after questions were put by the QT.

A spokesman for Ipswich City Council said it was investigating the matter "and had sought legal advice as to options going forward".

biztalk brisbane road business kennards hire tfh hire
Ipswich Queensland Times

