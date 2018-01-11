COMING ON: Ipswich/Logan batsman Dan Wilson has confidence the Hornets can push into the top four of the Cam Battersby Cup two-day competition.

FINALLY free of a packed injury list, Ipswich/Logan opener Dan Wilson believes the Hornets have "as good a chance as anyone else" to push for a top four berth in the Brisbane Premier Cricket two-day competition.

All-rounder and 2016-17 player of the year Nicholas De Giusti returned at the weekend for his first games since November, having overcome a shoulder injury.

The Hornets also welcomed back Harrison Wood and Harrison Macoun from Australian Under-19 duties.

It means the Hornets now boast a full gamut of players to choose from, when the two-day competition resumes this weekend.

"It's a great sign for us now that everyone is fit, which we haven't really had through the majority of the season," Wilson said.

"Myself with an ankle, Geoff (Paulsen) with his knee, Anthony (Wilson)'s back, Nick's shoulder and the Harry's away with the 19s... we've had a lot of false starts you could say.

"With everyone fit and hopefully firing now leading into the end of the season, we have as good a chance as any other side to finish in the top four. The ball is in our court."

The Hornets did not resume 2018 the way they would have hoped last time out, losing three from three T20 fixtures at the weekend.

But Wilson said the team would not dwell on the losses, and there is still an air of confidence within the playing group that they can give the two-day competition a real shake this season.

"We had a good chat about it in the change rooms on Sunday after the game," Wilson said.

"There was still some positives to come out of the weekend; we played better limited overs cricket than we have in previous years.

"We've had guys play good cricket and make improvements in their game as well.

"Moving forward to the two-day comp, everyone is ready to go and excited about what we might be able to do there.

"We have four two-day games to go, so eight weeks and it's a short, sharp push through to the semis."

The Hornets travel to take on Sandgate-Redcliffe at Trevor Hohns Field on Saturday.