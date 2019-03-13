Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich Zonta Club president Pat Evatt and guest speaker Ans Van Erp.
Ipswich Zonta Club president Pat Evatt and guest speaker Ans Van Erp. Contributed
News

The amazing contribution Zonta makes to our city

Ashleigh Howarth
by
13th Mar 2019 12:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than $250,000 has been raised to help women going through difficult times by the Zonta Club of Ipswich.

President Pat Evatt said the club was blown away by how much money they had raised locally through their fundraising efforts.

"When we made all those calculations, it was really wonderful to see just how much we have helped the Ipswich community," she said.

"Our club has been operating in Ipswich for 40 years, and knowing we have raised that much money for a number of local organisations, is a wonderful feeling.

"Some of the organisations we have helped locally include DVAT. We bought them a new car a few years ago. We have also helped Hannah's Foundation for a number of years. We have bought them furniture and a few other things they have needed."

 

In addition to helping the local community, the club has also raised more than $80,000 for international projects.

One of the projects they are passionate about is supplying birthing kits for women in third world countries. The club teams up with students from St Mary's College and Ipswich Girls' Grammar to put the birthing kits together before sending them off to remote villages overseas.

"We buy everything we need for the kits and the girls assemble them," Mrs Evatt said.

"It is a real eye opener for them, as many of them don't realise some women are giving birth in the dirt."

One of the club's most recent successful events included their breakfast for International Women's Day. Approximately 250 people attended the breakfast at The Racehorse Hotel.

"It was a great morning," Mrs Evatt said.

"We had lots of good representatives from the community. We had about 11 local schools who also sent representatives."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
international women's day 2019 ipswich zonta club
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Country music star's 'sad day' as family home goes on sale

    premium_icon Country music star's 'sad day' as family home goes on sale

    Property PHOTOS: A four-bedroom, river-front home belonging to a CMC Rocks headline act is due to go under the hammer this month.

    • 13th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
    EXCLUSIVE: Major shake-up at sports club with sale talks

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Major shake-up at sports club with sale talks

    Council News Plans to buy land from Ipswich council.

    'It's an insult': Greens hit out at state's Deebing stance

    premium_icon 'It's an insult': Greens hit out at state's Deebing stance

    Politics Federal Green Leader Richard Di Natale backed the protesters' calls

    Matt's life lessons in beating sporting adversity

    premium_icon Matt's life lessons in beating sporting adversity

    News Ipswich sportsman shares his challenges, successes and support

    • 13th Mar 2019 1:05 PM