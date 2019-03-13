The amazing contribution Zonta makes to our city

MORE than $250,000 has been raised to help women going through difficult times by the Zonta Club of Ipswich.

President Pat Evatt said the club was blown away by how much money they had raised locally through their fundraising efforts.

"When we made all those calculations, it was really wonderful to see just how much we have helped the Ipswich community," she said.

"Our club has been operating in Ipswich for 40 years, and knowing we have raised that much money for a number of local organisations, is a wonderful feeling.

"Some of the organisations we have helped locally include DVAT. We bought them a new car a few years ago. We have also helped Hannah's Foundation for a number of years. We have bought them furniture and a few other things they have needed."

In addition to helping the local community, the club has also raised more than $80,000 for international projects.

One of the projects they are passionate about is supplying birthing kits for women in third world countries. The club teams up with students from St Mary's College and Ipswich Girls' Grammar to put the birthing kits together before sending them off to remote villages overseas.

"We buy everything we need for the kits and the girls assemble them," Mrs Evatt said.

"It is a real eye opener for them, as many of them don't realise some women are giving birth in the dirt."

One of the club's most recent successful events included their breakfast for International Women's Day. Approximately 250 people attended the breakfast at The Racehorse Hotel.

"It was a great morning," Mrs Evatt said.

"We had lots of good representatives from the community. We had about 11 local schools who also sent representatives."