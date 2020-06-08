‘The ALP can wear this’: Apology for insensitive tirade

Floral tributes have been left at a Garbutt intersection in Townsville where four teenagers aged between 14 and 18 years lost their lives after the allegedly stolen car they were travelling in crashed early Sunday morning. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Floral tributes have been left at a Garbutt intersection in Townsville where four teenagers aged between 14 and 18 years lost their lives after the allegedly stolen car they were travelling in crashed early Sunday morning. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

A shocking post on Facebook has been lesson for Katter's Australian Party candidate Julianne Wood.

The Take Back Townsville founder blamed the Labor Party for the crash that resulted in the death of four teens on Sunday morning.

About 4.30am, the teenagers were travelling north on Duckworth St when the vehicle clipped the roundabout at the intersection of Bayswater Rd and overturned.

Three girls and a boy died at the scene, while the 14-year-old driver was taken to hospital and subsequently charged.

Take Back Townsville and Katter’s Australian Party candidate Julianne Wood apologised for her insensitive Facebook post following the deadly crash in Townsville. Picture: Evan Morgan

The Thuringowa hopeful wrote: "It's days like these, we all throw our hands up in the air and say we've had enough.

"The ALP has refused to change the section of the Youth Justice Act that would have come a long way in reducing this sort of thing.

"The ALP can wear this. All it took was one change. It wasn't 'if' it would happen, but 'when' will it happen."

Ms Wood said she was shocked and overwhelmed when she heard about the crash.

"It was a bit surreal of how bad it was and I think that its probably something that we expected might happen with the amount of stolen cars that go around," she said.

"As much as it is something that is quite devastating, especially to the family and friends.

"There are a lot of people saying 'where is the parents?' but I don't think it is an appropriate time to get into all of that.

"I think the time for blaming is not now and it's not appropriate."

Four children were killed after a crash at a Garbutt intersection. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Ms Wood said she was overwhelmed following the crash, but shouldn't have made the comments she did.

She said she should never have made that comment and it was a "wakeup call".

"I have spoken to Nick (Dametto) about that and I have removed the post," she said.

"At the end of the day, I am passionate about that, but for me to have said that on the same day of the accident, that is very hurtful and it's not appropriate.

"In the heat of the moment, when I was so upset, I haven't made the best judgment call.

"I apologise for that, I have taken the post down."

But this will not stop the candidate from fighting to change youth crime laws.

"We need to get kids support, we need to get family support, it has to be a whole community (approach) to try and come up with some answer as to what we do," she said.

"Now it is - what can we do, the question is what can we do now, because whatever has been in place, hasn't worked."