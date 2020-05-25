The 8 new developments coming to Ipswich

This medical centre in the CBD is just one of many developments approved by the council in the past year.

IPSWICH is expanding at a rapid pace.

As houses go up and new residents move to the city, developments of all kinds are underway in response to Ipswich’s swelling population.

Here’s just a few of the new developments approved by Ipswich City Council over the past year.

Medical centre in CBD

A development application submitted to Ipswich City Council in November has been given the green light for a new facility to be built on South St.

APPROVAL has been granted to turn car parks in the Ipswich CBD into a new medical centre.

The site is located about 550m from the Ipswich railway station and about 900m from Riverlink Shopping Centre.

136-place child care centre, swim school

APPROVAL has been granted to establish a child care centre and a swim school in a housing estate in Collingwood Park.

The development application, submitted on behalf of Merkara Pty Ltd and Magnolia 5 Pty Ltd, has been given the green light by Ipswich City Council.

Child care centre in estate

The proposal for the establishment of a child care centre for the Providence Estate has been approved by Ipswich City Council.

A LARGE child care centre will be built in a South Ripley estate, after approval was granted by Ipswich City Council more than a year after an application was submitted.

It was hoped the centre in the Providence Estate would be opened by the start of the 2020 school year but delays in the approval process meant it only got ticked off this month.

New shops next to busy train station

A FORMER Bundamba railway station station master’s residence will be incorporated in a new shopping centre development.

Ipswich City Council has approved a new centre at 29 Mining St, Bundamba.

Medical centre, child care centre complex

PLANS for a complex featuring a medical centre, cafe and child care centre in Goodna have been approved.

The medical centre, with a pharmacy and cafe with an outdoor dining area, will be on the ground floor of the split-level development and the child care centre will be on the top level.

Modern facilities set for caravan park

Plans to construct modern facilities in a Camira caravan park have been approved by Ipswich City Council.

The development, which aims to refresh the 20,179 sqm site on the corner of Baker St and Old Logan Rd, has been given the tick of approval.

Retirement village with 200 living units

A retirement village consisting of 200 independent living units and a 100-bed aged care facility will be constructed on land adjoining an Ipswich private school.

The development application for the South Redbank Plains Village, which is the “realisation of a long-held vision” of Bethany Christian Care, has been approved by Ipswich City Council.

Expansion plans for firies

PLANS to expand the facilities of a rural fire brigade which provides support for Willowbank Raceway have been approved.

A development application to construct a new building, which will be used as a training facility, has been given the green light by Ipswich City Council.