The most outrageous food challenges in Australia

Gross or gourmet - you decide what happens when quantity meets quality.

Gross or gourmet - you decide what happens when quantity meets quality.

Gross or gourmet - you decide what happens when quantity meets quality.

The challenge: six stacked schnitzels

The restaurant: The Bavarian

Location: 32 outlets around Australia

The name: The Schnitzelmeister

The details: half a dozen chicken schnitzels topped with ham, cheese and sauce. Four sides - such as chips, sauerkraut and potato salads - are included

The cost: $80

The prize: Finish and it's free





The Bavarian mega schnitzel.

The challenge: 2.8 kilograms of pho

The restaurant: District 8

Location: Cabra-Vale Diggers, Cabravale, NSW

The name: What The Pho?

The details: A massive blend of broth and noodles. Just check out the size of the bowls used in the image below

The cost: Free to enter

The prize: a $3000 travel voucher. The current holder is Jesse Freeman pictured here

Man vs Pho winner Jessie Freeman. Watch him eat @foodcoma_eats.

The challenge: a 1 kilogram doughnut

The restaurant: Kenilworth Bakery

Location: Kenilworth, Queensland

The name: The 1 Kilogram Donut Challenge

The details: Cream, pastry, sugar, repeat

The cost: $20

The prize: Your money back and name on a wall of fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Famous Bakery (@kenilworthcountrybakery)

The challenge: Six doner kebabs in a row

The restaurant: Ela Yiro, Franklin, ACT

The name: 6 Yiro Challenge

The details: Half a dozen flat-bread wrapped slabs of deliciousness all put away within 60 minutes. You also have to remain in store for 10 minutes afterwards to ensure the food remains, um, inside you

Price: Pay for whatever you eat if you can't complete the challenge

The prize: The meal is free and you get a free yiro every day for a year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ela Yiro (@ela_yiro)

The challenge: five kilos of burger

The restaurant: Khartoum Hotel - Cessnock, NSW

The name: The Khartoum Hotel Burger Challenge

The details: A gargantuan monster laden with bacon and onion rings plus sides within 30 minutes

The prize: It starts at $100 and $10 is added for every failed attempt. The last winner pocketed $650

That is one burger.

The challenge: 1.2 kilos of steak and a kilo of ribs

The restaurant: Ribs and Rumps - Townsville, Rockhampton, Brisbane and Sydney

The name: Man vs Meat

The details: Leaving aside the gender specific title, bear in mind that you also have to put away 800 grams of fries, 200 grams of onions rings and a garden salad

The cost: $99.95

The prize: Eat for free and a commemorative steak knife

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ribs and Rumps Official (@ribsandrumpsofficial)

The challenge: a metre (0r two) of pizza

The restaurant: Criniti's - Southbank and Cartlon (Vic), Darling Harbour, Kotara, Castle Hill (NSW)

The name: Metro Mania Pizza Challenge

The details: One metre of pizza in an hour or the two metre version for you and a mate

The cost: $250 for the two metre challenge

The prize: Eat at Criniti's free for a year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Criniti's | Italian Restaurant (@crinitis)

The challenge: eight, chilli-laden, ultra hot chicken wings

The restaurant: Lord Of The Wings - Carindale, Qld

The name: The Hot Wings Challenge

The details: You have to sign a waiver, be over 18, no napkins or gloves are allowed and you've got two minutes to finish

The cost: $13.90

The prize: Vouchers for more wings and a place on the wall of flame

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lord Of The Wings - Australia (@lordofthewings_aus)

See also:

A food critic's most secret travel confession.

20 foods everyone should try in Tokyo.

Australia's best vanilla slice revealed.

Originally published as The 8 most outrageous food challenges in Australia