The 7 highest-rated restaurants in Ipswich you need to visit

EVERYONE has a favourite local spot to grab a feed and it's easy to fall back on old faithfuls instead of branching out.

After all, if you know where it's good, why risk it?

There's no shame in knowing exactly what you're going to order before you leave the house either.

But which restaurant in Ipswich and its surrounds is the most popular with the majority of diners?

If you're looking at expanding your options, Trip Advisor compiles reviews and ratings from visitors to rank eateries. This is their latest ranking of Ipswich's best restaurants to check out:

1. Homage Restaurant

The Homage Restaurant, located within Spicers Hidden Vale in Grandchester, takes out the top spot from 230 other restaurants. Describing itself as a "hyper-local dining destination in the midst of Australia's food bowl", it is universally popular on Trip Advisor with a resounding number of 'excellent' ratings.

Lesley said: "We visited on a Sunday, with no preconceived ideas or expectations and were very pleasantly surprised. The venue is charming, serene and picturesque. We felt totally relaxed and unhurried throughout our time there. I was really impressed with the staff and the level of concern expressed for our comfort, as we were sitting outside and could potentially have been disturbed by the heat of the sun. The food was divine. It was beautifully presented and tasted amazing. Watching the chefs working at the open ovens was fascinating. Just wish we'd had room for dessert!"

2. Indian Mehfil

Indian Mehfil chef Pitamber Dutt. Cordell Richardson

Taking the runners-up place is Indian Mehfil situated in the centre of the city. Housed in a beautiful heritage building, guests loved the authentic cuisine and wide range of meal options. It is popular with locals and visiotrs from across Australia.

Martin said: "Never disappointed with the quality of food here... had the Karachi Chicken this week for the first time... adding it to my must have dishes especially with a Stone and Wood Pacific Ale."

3. 4 Hearts Brewing Pumpyard Bar and Brewery

4 Hearts Brewing head brewer Ken Friend. Rob Williams

Proclaimed as the site of Ipswich's first watering hole, 4 Hearts is another winner with visitors. Burgers, pizza or pork belly bao comnbined with their wide range of brewed and sourced craft beer has created a top combination.

Matt said: "Great food, great boutique beers, the best stout in the world, no question!! Great atmosphere with live music some nights that (when I was there last) was fabulous and not too intrusive that you couldn't still have a conversation."

4. Fourthchild Cafe and Restaurant

Fourthchild Cafe and Restaurant has a reputation for top eggs Benedict. Claudia Baxter

This eatery offers delicious options for breakfast, lunch and dinner. With a reputation for some of the best eggs Benedict around, diners have given it the tick of approval for a quick bite to eat or a great place to celebrate a special occasion.

Stephanie said: "The atmosphere in the place was lovely, the staff were very attentive and they all looked like they knew their routines like clockwork. We ordered coffee and a brunch of eggs benedict with bacon each. The eggs benedict was delicious and the bacon was the nicest I have tasted in a long time not too salty which is what I often get elsewhere. We were served our coffees in no time at all along with a bottle of water. Even though the place was packed we were served in no time. And my mouth was watering at the look of their slices etc in the fridge up the front."

5. Dovetails Restaurant

Dovetails is a modern Australian and French fusion that works closely with suppliers to create seasonal menus "celebrating fantastic flavour." It's open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and says it is suited to those with a passion for "fresh, quality, local produce."

Katrina said: "I was visiting back home and neither of us had been here. We were so surprised by the beautiful interior and outdoor deck. We chose outdoor. Cold water on table. We were given time to decide from the menu. We both chose the waffles. OMG the lemon ice cream amazing. Well presented and in a timely manner. Coffees arrived prior to main. Will definitely be returning."

6. Heisenberg Haus

With a penchant with generous servings, German inspired cuisine is the go for this spot in the top of town. Classic German meals, seasonal specials and old favourites offers something for everyone.

Jessica said: "Phoned ahead and booked to be informed the pork knuckle is the signature dish and needs to be pre ordered. Ordered one each and they were MASSIVE, we were starving hungry and still didn't get through half each, so I suggest sharing (on return visit we did share and was still ample)."

7. Indian Tadka

Indian Tadka co-owner and chef Sid Tribathi. Rob Williams

This Indian restaurant is a popular haunt in Augustine Heiughts with diners crediting big servings, value for money and top service. The menu is comprised of dishes from all regions in India and the eatery aims to serve up traditional Indian food in a modern way,

Natalyha said: "This place has the BEST butter chicken we have ever had - my whole family agrees. Really tasty cheese and garlic naan. Every time we visit we try a different item from the menu and we have not once been disappointed. The staff are super lovely and make the whole experience even more pleasant. Will definitely be more regular customers. Excellent prices."