Alby Fox Davis death: ‘Ball was larger than 50c piece’

Alby Fox Davis died on Monday after choking on a bouncy ball.

THE MOTHER of Alby Fox Davis, who choked to death after swallowing a toy bouncy ball, has revealed more heartbreaking details about his death, including the size of the ball.

Anna Davis posted to her Instagram page, The Small Folk, on Saturday with a side-by-side image of the ball compared to a 50 cent coin.

The rubber ball, which was in a box of party favours for his upcoming fourth birthday celebration, got stuck in the three-year-old's windpipe, preventing his ability to breathe. Ms Davis, who is currently pregnant, tried desperately to save her son, but within seconds he passed away in her arms.

The devastated mother took to Instagram today after what she described as "many ignorant, hurtful and incorrect assumptions that have been formed regarding the more specific details of Alby's passing".

"I tried to save our beautiful boy (including, but not only, undertaking CPR for 16 excruciating minutes until paramedics arrived)," Ms Davis, from Wynyard in Tasmania, posted on Instagram.

"I was three feet away from Alby when the incident occurred and was by his side within seconds.

"The ball was larger than the 50c piece/film canister size-recommendation for toys given to young children, and the ball packaging states 'not for children under three years'."

"Being only a few days away from turning 4, Alby was almost one year older than this advice."

Ms Davis' post was met with sympathy, with many commenters shocked by the size of the ball that caused her son to choke.

"We just went to a 4th birthday party where the prizes were these balls," one person wrote.

"Could have happened to anyone."

"I would have never, ever imagined this could happen with a ball this size," another added.

"We have two, I just tossed them. Never again."

The set of six PJ Masks bouncy balls are sold in Big W for $10.

While Ms Davis' original tribute was met with heartfelt messages of support, some commenters questioned why CPR wasn't conducted.

According to the packaging of the bounce balls, which are sold in packets of six for $10, are not suitable for children under the age of 3.

On Thursday, Ms Davis posted her heartbreaking tribute to her son, Alby, who is survived by his older sister Sage and younger brother Acre.

"Yesterday afternoon, our beautiful, beautiful Alby, our darling baby boy, grew wings and flew from this earth," she wrote.

"Minutes pass like hours and the gaping hole in our lives and hearts is completely incomprehensible.

"We adore you beyond belief, our sweet little fox. Forever three, forever free."

In a statement sent to news.com.au, the Coroner's Office confirmed it had begun investigating the death of a child on Tasmania's North-West Coast.

"A Coronial investigation has begun into the death of a child on Tasmania's North-West Coast on Monday," the statement read.

"As the matter is ongoing, no further information can be released at this stage."

A GoFundMe page has since been launched to assist the family, who live in Wynyard Tasmania, as Anna is self-employed and her husband, Simon, is a relief teacher and isn't entitled to paid leave.

The page has gained more than $240,000 in donations, with people around the country reaching out to support the family in any way possible.

Amber Cooper, who launched the GoFundMe page, said a memorial event will be help on Sunday evening at the C3 Church in Austin Street in Wynyard at 7.30pm for friends, family and community members who wish to light a candle for Alby.

On Friday, Tasmania's Consumer Services Office said it was working with police to investigate the incident.

"We will attempt to establish the retailer from which the toy was purchased, and from there the manufacturer, to determine the specific nature of the toy and whether or not it complied with product safety laws," executive director Dale Webster said.

"This office works closely with the ACCC and other state regulators on product safety issues. Consumer information and guides, including information on banned products and recalls, are available through a national website.

"My sympathies go out to this young family and the Wynyard community."