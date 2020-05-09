The 16 Ipswich businesses, ventures which launched in 2020

Athol Birnie opened The Black Museum in Marburg this year.

Athol Birnie opened The Black Museum in Marburg this year.

IT has been an incredibly difficult year for businesses.

COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the economy, with jobs lost and businesses forced to close their doors; many for good.

But even during the pandemic, businesses have opened in Ipswich and many popped up before the virus started to spread.

Here are the businesses and ventures which launched in Ipswich in 2020.

Imbibus

Jason Hannay.

WHETHER you like it neat, on the rocks or with a splash of tonic, gin lovers can now purchase a locally sourced and distilled bottle of their favourite spirit.

Award-winning distiller Jason Hannay spent six months setting up Imbibis Craft Distillery at the old Warrego Winery in Haigslea.

He officially launched his gin in January.

Kick Hair

Keegan and Helen Gillanders

MOTHER and daughter duo, Keegan and Helen Gillanders, have partnered together to make their dream of opening a salon a reality.

With almost a decade's experience working as a hairdresser Keegan Gillanders couldn't be happier opening Kick Hair with her mother Helen who is also a hairdresser.

Chai House

Jasan Singh with Chai House manager Ali Waite.

AFTER starting out washing dishes in the kitchen of one of Ipswich's most popular restaurants, Jasan Singh has seen every side of the hospitality industry.

Mr Singh has been working for Indian Mehfil owner Rajesh Sharma for 14 years and manages the CBD eatery.

The pair have joined forces to open Chai House cafe in Silkstone, with Mr Singh running the show.

Kebab 99

Kebab 99 in Springfield Lakes.

SPRINGFIELD Lakes welcomed Kebab 99 - offering a fresh selection of food for the town.

Owner operator Brucy Maj run's the place and has more than 10 years' experience running businesses and making tasty kebabs.

Elan Hair Co

Kaylie Harman-Gibb from Elan Hair Co. opened her salon in Ellenborough Street.

A BORN and bred local who has worked at hair salons in London and Brisbane has returned to her roots to open a new business.

Kaylie Harman-Gibb opened her new boutique salon, Elan Hair Co, in Ellenborough St in March.

Life Choices Coaching

LIFE coaching helps people identify meaningful goals and strategies to help achieve goals.

Life Choices Coaching is a new Ipswich service born out of passion and life experience.

It is aimed chiefly at midlife women, but the practice welcomes all people.

The Black Museum

Athol Birnie opened The Black Museum in Marburg.

ATHOL Birnie opened The Black Museum in Marburg earlier this year.

His father Les has run Scotland Yard Antiques for 30 years, just two doors down.

The Soul Nook

Taryn Ryan from The Soul Nook Collective has opened a storefront in Marburg.

SETTING up her first shopfront in an old church in Marburg completes a special homecoming for Taryn Ryan.

Mrs Ryan established The Soul Nook Collective two years ago, selling clothes online from home and travelling around the region to style events and pop up picnics.

She set up her first shopfront in a area close to her heart, leasing the old German Baptist Church.

Karalee Village Bakehouse

Van Nguyen and Tom Le.

BAKHOUSE owner Van Nguyen said making good bread is all about sticking to traditions.

"Our bread is made the traditional way through a long course of fermentation, ensuring real flavour and no preservatives," Mr Nguyen said.

Karalee Village Patisserie

Leon Ly and Sandra Tran. Picture: Cordell Richardson

AN array of fresh bread, pies, sausage rolls and cakes are now available for shoppers to take home with the opening of a new patisserie at the Karalee Shopping Village.

Baker Leon LY has officially opened the doors today to his third business, Karalee Village Patisserie.

Cornerstone Barbers

The Grindstone Barbers crew.

A THIRD generation barber who has a passion to keep the craft alive has opened a new shop in Ipswich, and plans to open his fourth next year.

Junior Faamalele has followed in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, but was determined to put his own spin on his business, Cornerstone Barbers.

Guzman y Gomez

Guzman Y Gomez will be opening in North Ipswich on May 14.

GUZMAN Y Gomez will open its doors in North Ipswich next week, offering its popular Mexican fare via takeaway and drive-through.

Edge Early Learning

Director of Edge Early Learning Bellbird Park Kaitlyn Phillips. Picture: Cordell Richardson

THE doors to a new multi-level childcare facility that can cater for 179 children opened in Bellbird Park.

Edge Early Learning opened its first Ipswich childcare centre in January.

Cafe 63

Café 63 owner Matt Chan at his cafe in Riverlink Shopping Centre.

MATT Chan, who has worked at a number of five star venues in Hong Kong, is now the proud owner of Cafe 63 at the Riverlink Shopping Centre.

Mr Chan started his hospitality career cooking Italian food, but then found work in hotels such as the Hyatt Regency and The Excelsior in his home country.

I-MED Radiology

Dr Gaurav Khera, Shannon Harrold, Ben Brock, Truc Ho, Jamie McMullen and Thomas Ellis at the I-MED Radiology clinic in Yamanto.

THE clinic opened its doors at the Yamanto Shopping Village in early January

The modern clinic offers a range of specialised medical imaging services including ultra low-dose CT, ultrasound, x-ray and echocardiography.

Rare and Pretty Dolls

Cassie booth, Rare and Pretty Dolls owner. Picture: Cordell Richardson

WHEN it came to choosing a location for their business, Cassie and Shaun Booth both agreed they felt most at 'home' in Ipswich's Top of Town precinct.

After a year-long stint working in Brisbane, the pair returned to their roots and opened their to their new business venture, Rare and Pretty Dolls.

Did we miss your opening or are you planning on opening soon? Get in touch by emailing lachlan.mcivor@qt.com.au