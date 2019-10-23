The $15 solution to bad coffee

We've been spoiled here in Australia so we know a good coffee when we taste one. It's not burnt, it's not watery, it has a rich flavour.

But there's no need to try (and usually fail) to find a café that sells a flat white or espresso that's brewed to perfection when you pack this Pour-Over filtration device in your suitcase.

All you need to do is pop a paper filter in the Pour-Over, scoop in your favourite coffee, boil up some water in your hotel room kettle*, and pour hot water over the grounds, to enjoy a flavourful coffee in seconds.

Don’t waste your money on bad filter pot coffee.

The plastic Pour-Over is also a great device to pack on a cruise ship where the coffee is not always up to standard, or if you don't want to shell out for their barista-brewed options.

It was invented in 1908 by Melitta Bentz from Germany, who was tired of bitter coffee. She poked holes in the bottom of a brass cup and lined it with a sheet of her son's blotting paper.

The Melitta Bentz Pour-Over coffee filtration device costs $15.

Want to make more than one at a time? Use the $15 double Pour Over which delivers two cups of Joe at a time. If, like me, you need two coffees to kickstart the day, this does it in one.

*Before you fill the hotel room kettle with water, here's a tip you need to know. There is a small possibility that someone has boiled their underwear in that same kettle. Yes, it's a thing. Frequent travellers that don't have time to use a laundry service have been known to fill the kettle with their smalls and some laundry liquid, boil them up and hang them out to dry overnight. Ewww! My advice is to boil up some water to clean the kettle, pour it out, then boil again.