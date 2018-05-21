The $15 million cash gap stalling Springfield's stadium

WAITING GAME: An artist impression of the new Lions stadium at Springfield which hinges on a $15 million Federal Government commitment.

NO FUNDING has been allocated to the construction of the Springfield Stadium, with the project hinging on either a commitment from the Federal Government or a successful grant application.

Confusion has surrounded the development since the Brisbane Lions revealed earlier this month they received a letter from the Federal Government pledging their support for the project.

While support was pledged, no money was allocated.

In the letter, Federal Sport Minister Bridget McKenzie said there was no funding under her portfolio for the project.

A $15 million commitment from the Federal Government is the catalyst to the project, with State sports minister Mick de Brenni promising $15 million in funding in the upcoming budget on the proviso the Federal Government would match their contribution dollar for dollar.

The Federal Government has encouraged stakeholders to lodge an application for a grant through the government's Regional Growth Fund.

With a $15 million funding hole, work has not started on the Lions' state-of-the-art training base and 12,000-seat stadium.

Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick has written to Senator McKenzie seeking certainty for the facility in Springfield, known as 'The Reserve'.

"This has been a long-time coming for our region and we need to see a commitment and announcement from the Federal Government to support this important community project,” he said.

"This week I have written to the Minister for Sport seeking this commitment from the government so that construction can begin as soon as possible.

AFL participation in Queensland topped 250,000 last year and AFL Queensland anticipates record-breaking participation again this year.

"AFL Queensland informs me that female club participation is on track to exceed 169,000 in 2020,” Mr Dick said.

He said to support the record numbers, a suitable arena to stage AFL Women's matches and development facility was needed.