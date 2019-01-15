The 13 shocking court cases that gripped Ipswich in 2018

'Sadistic, degrading': Drugged offenders' attack on girl, 16

TWO mates smoked cannabis and took other drugs before subjecting a teenage girl to three hours of torture.

An Ipswich court heard in September how the girl was tied up, threatened with a "flame thrower", a meat cleaver, garden sheers and scissors, leaving her fearing she may be raped and killed.

The offenders were 17, while their victim was just 16.

Matthew Robert Chandler, 18, and Ronan Grant Balkin, 18, each pleaded guilty to deprivation of liberty/unlawfully detaining a girl aged 16 on August 29, 2017; torture; five counts of assault; stealing; and wilful damage.

The offending began just after 12.30am when the girl was going to sleep in Chandler's bedroom.

Chandler used the cleaver to rub it down the side of her legs saying: "Your mum doesn't love you. If we killed you, no one cares".

He tried to cut her hair with clippers, and Chandler grabbed her around her throat and squeezed.

The victim also had her mouth taped shut and was threatened with rape, before eventually sending a text message to her father for help about 3.15am.

Police arrived at 5.30am.

Balkin was sentenced to three years' jail, with immediate parole release as he had served 387 days in jail that could be declared.

Chandler was sentenced to three years, to be released to parole on December 19.

Shamed cat thrower in court after months of abuse, threats

IPSWICH teen Samuel Conroy faced a barrage of abuse when an online video of him laughing as he threw a cat over a fence in the suburbs of Ipswich went viral.

The cat was shown thumping into a neighbour's house after being hurled through the air by Conroy, who shared a chuckle with his mates.

The subsequent public humiliation and fallout from the cruel and stupid act led to a very apologetic Conroy, 19, pleading guilty in an Ipswich court in May to committing an act of animal cruelty.

As part of his punishment, Conroy was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid community service work to give back to the community that he offended.

A prohibition order was made in which he is banned from having animals for three years.

Video of the incident went viral. Contributed

Child sex offender's crimes 'stuff of nightmares'

"IT'S the very conduct that we warn our children about. Behaviour which every parent fears may happen one day."

An Ipswich judge told a middle-aged serial flasher that his behaviour is the stuff of nightmates for parents everywhere.

The man, who pulled out his penis in front of children in a playground and masturbated, was convicted more than 20 times previously on similar offences.

After a jury found him guilty of exposing children to indecent acts at a Gatton park, the Ipswich District Court heard that Richard Brian Campbell, 51, had been offending for more than 25 years.

At his trial Campbell pleaded not guilty to wilfully committing an indecent act in public at Gatton on December 11, 2015; two counts of exposing a child under 12 to an indecent act; and exposing a child under 16 to an indecent act.

He pleaded guilty to urinating in a public place.

At his sentence hearing in March, Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Kelso said Campbell had been found guilty of 21 similar offences since 1991, of which four incidents involved children.

Campbell was sentenced to 15 months jail, suspended for three years after he serves seven months.

On release he will be subject to two years of supervised probation.

Dad sentenced for breaking baby daughter's leg

A BABY'S sudden scream caused its mother to rush from her shower to a bedroom where it was with her father.

The baby's dad quickly told the mother there was something wrong with her leg, and he had been changing her nappy.

The leg was "floppy" and an ambulance called to take the eight-week-old infant to an Ipswich hospital.

The medical diagnosis: Her left leg was broken.

Police questioned the father and he was later charged with assaulting his tiny daughter.

Going before the District Court at Ipswich in October, the 25-year-old Ipswich man pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing bodily harm to the infant - domestic violence offences.

The father was sentenced to 12 months jail, suspended immediately for three years.

He also received a two-year probation order where he will be supervised and given assistance.

Police questioned the father and he was later charged with assaulting his tiny daughter. Matt Taylor GLA280218BABY

'Caught in a lie': Mum faked child cancer story

A SHAMED mum was ordered to repay $7396 she received through a GoFundMe campaign by falsely claiming her daughter had leukaemia.

An Ipswich court in August heard the woman even held a shave for a cure-type event at an Ipswich sports club, raising $3000.

What began as a simple lie to her own mother then grew to "calculated fraud", where she preyed upon the kindness of others.

When the lie was eventually exposed, police charged Billie-Jean Simon with fraud.

Billie-Jean Simon, 25, from Raceview, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to committing fraud of $7396 fraud between March 18, 2017, and July 27, 2017.

Simon was sentenced to six months' jail, immediately suspended for two years. She was ordered to pay the restitution within 12 months, or in default serve 70 days' jail.

Ms Billie-Jean Simon has been ordered by an Ipswich magistrate to repay more than $7000 that she received through a Go Fund Me campaign after she falsely claimed her child had cancer. She pleaded guilty to fraud. Cordell Richardson

Medical reports reveal disturbing picture of RSL arsonist

TIFFANY Jager blamed memory blackouts after she lit three fires at Ipswich and Lowood, including one that threatened a police station.

But her drug and alcohol use were big factors, an Ipswich court heard in December.

CCTV footage taken between midnight and 5am showed Jager repeatedly walking back to a deliberately-lit fire at the Ipswich Soldier's Memorial Hall and tending to it.

Tiffany Maree Jager, 22, from Lowood, was convicted in Ipswich District Court after admitting to arson.

She pleaded guilty to endangering two properties by fire at Lowood on January 18 by wilfully setting fire to a wheelie bin at the police station and to a shade cloth at Lowood Bowls Club.

She also pleaded guilty to wilfully setting fire to an industrial bin at the Soldier's Memorial Hall in Ipswich on June 17.

Judge Lynch sentenced Jager to 12 months jail for the Lowood fires, and 18 months for the memorial hall fire. Both sentences were to be served concurrently.

She received immediate release to supervised parole.

Tiffany Maree Jager Commit Public nuisance Animal Cruelty Public Transport offence released from Brisbane Watch House assaults News Corp Aust Photographer and Network Seven Camerman outside Photographer Philip Norrish NO PHOTO CREDIT Philip Norrish

Ipswich woman lights house on fire with Airbnb tenant inside

THE life of an Airbnb guest was jeopardised when his Ipswich landlady lit two fires inside her home.

Only the sounds of an exploding glass door glass and the fire alarm at midnight woke the guest "Mohammed" and the woman's husband, Ipswich District Court heard in December.

The woman blamed her intoxication from alcohol that night, and that she was feeling unhappy, as motive deliberately lighting the two fires.

Her husband and their paying guest were woken at midnight to the sounds of a bang and the fire alarm sounding.

Maria Aletta Susanna Williams, 52, pleaded guilty to two charges that she endangered a Springfield Lakes property by fire on August 2.

Williams was sentenced to two jail terms of 12 months each (served concurrent), immediately suspended for two years.

Maria Williams leaves Ipswich Court House on December 10, 2018. Ross Irby

Man seen smiling after knifing neighbour

SCHIZOPHRENIA, not taking his medication and using illicit drugs is the likely trigger for a troubled man who knifed his neighbour.

He was seen to be smiling after the sudden and horrifying unprovoked attack.

Ipswich District Court heard in December it was the third time disability pensioner Bradley James Patch had stabbed someone.

Patch, 43, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at Dulacca on December 29, 2016; and wilful damage to a car.

He was convicted of committing a malicious act with intent.

Crown Prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said Patch was holding a knife and waiting for the male neighbour after he first sent the man a text threatening to kill him.

The man received a 1.5cm stab wound, a laceration above the wound, and a neck laceration.

He sentenced Patch to eight years in jail with a parole eligibility date of December 29 next year.

Knife. Rob Williams

'Horrible' incest dad gets jail time

A DAD, in a despicable crime, carried on a sexual relationship with his teenage daughter after she went to live with him.

Ipswich District Court in December heard the 15-year-old girl was the father's biological daughter and his incestuous actions were carried out on the unwilling girl with the threat of violence.

In the Crown case put by Prosecutor Farook Anoozer, the dad continued his illegal sexual activity even after his daughter told him she had gone to police.

The dad, aged 37, appeared in the dock and pleaded guilty to maintaining an unlawful relationship with a child - domestic violence offence; five counts of incest; three counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 when a lineal descendent; assault causing bodily harm to her; and two counts of assault.

He was sentenced to eight years jail and ordered that he serve three years before he could begin his application for parole release from June 28, 2021.

generic, woman, sad, silhouette Pixabay

'Vigilante' dad beats daughter's friend with bat

WIELDING a baseball bat, an angry dad made a young man sit on a chair before beating him.

An Ipswich court heard in December the father had accused the 21-year-old of inappropriate behaviour towards his daughter.

The dad, builder James Bale, strongly denied an accusation that he lured the younger man out to his rural property near Plainland with the intent of assaulting him.

Bale refused to later tell investigating police the identities of two other men who joined in the assault.

His behaviour was labelled "vigilante" in nature by Ipswich judge Dennis Lynch.

James Roderick Bale, 51, pleaded guilty in the District Court at Ipswich to assault causing bodily harm to the young man on January 24 while armed with an offensive instrument/and in company; and wilfully and unlawfully damaging a mobile phone.

Bale was sentenced to 18 months' jail, suspended for three years in which he must be of good behaviour. He was ordered to pay $5000 compensation to his victim.

Andrew Bale leaves Ipswich court. Ross Irby

Woman jailed over disability insurance fraud

AN IPSWICH mum who claimed to suffer "battered wife syndrome" when she agreed to pull off a $300,000 insurance scam, has been sentenced to five years jail.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC ordered Wendy Jayne Lentini, 56, in March to complete at least 18 months of the sentence behind bars before the remainder of the term is suspended.

Following a two-week trial an Ipswich jury found Lentini guilty of committing fraud against the Commonwealth Bank's CommInsure - in which she falsely claimed to have Multiple Sclerosis to receive the massive payout.

During the trial she claimed that her husband Cammy Lentini poured petrol over her, threatening to kill her.

The fraud was discovered after her husband committed suicide in 2012. Before his death he first sent out an email about the crime committed a decade earlier in 2002.

WENDY LENTINI was found guilty by a jury in the Ipswich District Court of a $300,000 insurance fraud File

Break-in victim sentenced for $47K, drugs and weapons haul

A BLOODY killing that ended a home invasion gone wrong triggered a police search and the discovery of drugs, cash, and a gun.

Ipswich District Court heard in June that officers found 1kg of marijuana, $47,000 in cash, and an M1 Carbine self-loading rifle hidden in a secret compartment beneath the bath in the home of Ben Caffrey.

Caffrey was not charged over the March 2016 death of David Nanai, 26, who was shot dead at the Stafford Street house while taking part in the ill-fated home invasion.

Instead, he was charged with drug and firearm offences.

Ben Carlton Caffrey, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in excess of 500 grams at Booval on March 4, 2016; possession of methylamphetamine; unlawful possession of weapons, possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime; possession of drug utensils; possession of weapons and restricted items; and possession of explosives.

For possession of 1kg of marijuana Caffrey was sentenced to 18 months jail, immediately released to parole.

He received three months for the methylamphetamine, three months for the weapons. All terms were to be served concurrently with immediate parole release.

Ben Caffrey leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court after being sentenced to 18 months jail with immediate parole. June 27, 2018. Ross Irby

Greyhound trainer sentenced for 'barbaric' baiting

IN A surprise twist greyhound trainer Mark Blackwood changed his plea from not guilty to guilty for a live baiting offence in December.

He faced a Crown prosecution charge alleging he had taken part in serious animal cruelty at the 16ha rural property of disgraced trainer Tom Noble on Wotan Road, Churchable, on October 8, 2014.

Four years after the offence, Blackwood, 46, from Coominya, stood trial in Ipswich District Court denying he had taken part with intent to inflict severe pain and suffering and unlawfully killing an animal.

The jury heard evidence from two witnesses, then watched a 45-minute, secretly recorded video of what took place on the morning of October 8, 2014 at the property north of Gatton.

A man, said to be Blackwood, is heard laughing about a dead piglet biting.

The covert footage shows greyhounds chasing after a live piglet that is tied to a mechanical lure-arm.

Blackwood's change of plea to guilty was made soon after.

Blackwood was convicted and fined $3000. A conviction was recorded.