The 12 Ipswich suburbs first in line for faster NBN

NEXT month residents in five Ipswich suburbs will be connected to faster internet as the NBN Co rolls out its new technology.

This week it was announced NBN Co would install Fibre-to-the-Curb technology to deliver high-speed broadband at a low cost.

About 440,000 homes and businesses around Australia will receive the new technology with 1.5 million expected to be connected by 2020.

In Ipswich, the first area to be connected will be Deebing Heights which should have access by mid-May.

Barellan Point, Chuwar, Karalee and North Tivoli will follow soon after.

Then in June the rollout will continue to Amberley and Willowbank.

Residents in Flinders View, Raceview and Blackstone should have access by September with North Ipswich scheduled to be connected by October and Booval in November.

An NBN spokesperson said the FTTC technology would deliver improved internet speeds, although actual speeds will depend on internet service providers and individual's plans.

"Delivering FTTC enables NBN to deliver high-speed broadband at lower cost and with far less inconvenience to residents than if we were building a Fibre-to-the-Premises connection," the spokesperson said.

"NBN is aiming for FTTC to deliver the smoothest possible on-boarding to the NBN network for end-users as well as a great experience once they are online."

Who's first

Deebing Heights: May

Barellan Point: May

Chuwar: May

Karalee: May

North Tivoli: May

Amberley: June

Willowbank: June

Flinders View: September

Raceview: September

Blackstone: September

North Ipswich: October

Booval: November

Fibre-to-the-Curb explained

An FTTC connection is used in circumstances where fibre is extended close to your premises, connecting to a small Distribution Point Unit (DPU), generally located inside a pit on the street.

From here, the existing copper network is connected to the fibre to form the final NBN connection.

To power your FTTC service with electricity and provide your connection to the NBN broadband access network, an FTTC NBN connection device will be required inside your home or business.

In some cases, you may be eligible to perform self-installation of the NBN connection device.

