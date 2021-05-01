The 12 convict terms Aussies still use

They’re the common terms Australians use in day-to-day life. But few know they all come from our convict past.

They’re the common terms Australians use in day-to-day life. But few know they all come from our convict past.

International Talk Like a Pirate Day was invented in 1995 by two Americans, John Baur and Mark Summers, as a parody of all those endless United Nations proclaimed days dedicated to terribly noble causes.

In order to Talk Like a Pirate you greet everyone with 'Ahoy maties' or 'Ahoy me hearties' in a growling accent and throw in the occasional 'Aye, Jim lad' while pretending to have a parrot on your shoulder.

That works for pirates, but what about convicts?

How can you talk like a convict?

Talking like a pirate is so 1995... convict-speak is where it’s at.

Probably by talking exactly the way you are now. No change is needed. If you grew up speaking Australian English you are using far more convict words than you realise.

When you call the clothes you wear your 'togs', when you describe some scheme as a 'put up affair', when you call a heavy drinker a 'lush', when you ask for a 'dollop' of ice cream on your fruit salad, or call a friend a 'chum' you are talking like a convict.

That's because the slang used by convicts, which they called the 'flash language', is one of the four pillars on which Australian English as we know it took shape.

The Arthur Phillip unloading convicts in Sydney. Picture: Supplied

And we know just how those convicts talked because of a Dictionary of the Flash Language written in 1812 by the man I call Flash Jim - James Hardy Vaux (1782-1841).

Vaux grew up in a Shropshire village in England in a respectable, middle class family. He was given a good grammar school education. But by the time he was 15 and was already sliding towards a life of crime. Sent to London to work in a lawyer's office run by a friend of his grandfather, Vaux quickly cultivated a number of shady friends, and spent more time with them than at his desk.

With the result that he was quickly unemployed and living by his wits. With a sharp mind, a glib tongue and a non-existent conscience he quickly became a fraudster, a conman and a pick pocket.

Dodgy geezer ... ‘Flash Jim’, aka James Hardy Vaux, circa 1825.

Vaux was transported as a convict to the colony of NSW not once, but three times (he clearly wasn't paying attention to what was going wrong in his life).

The first time he was convicted as part of a gang of pickpockets, the second time for a racket he ran with his wife stealing jewellery from pawn shops, and the third time for counterfeiting currency.

I have based my re-telling his colourful, action-filled life (in Flash Jim) on his own memoirs.

In 1811 Vaux was convicted of re-offending in the convict colony of Sydney Town. This time the charge was that he had been part of a plot to steal from the Judge Advocate of the colony (he was always a risk taker). As a result, Vaux was sent to Newcastle (then known as the "hell of New South Wales") to do hard labour.

Never one for tough, physical work as he pushed trolleys in and out the coal mine Vaux hatched a plan to get himself a soft job in the quartermaster's stores: he would write a dictionary of the language used by convicts and present it to the commandant of Newcastle. This little dictionary of the "flash language" would help when the commandant sat as a magistrate and had to understand what on earth the convicts were saying - either as witnesses or as the accused.

Vaux complete his little dictionary (and got his soft job). And seven years later his dictionary was published in London as an addendum to his memoirs.

‘But I booked business class’ ... caged prisoners on a transport bound for Botany Bay.

The result is we can know how much the convicts talked like us.

Or we talk like them.

If you have a lot of something you may say that you have a 'swag' of it: 'I've got a whole swag of sausages for the barbie.' And when you do, you are talking like a convict. 'Swag' originally meant, in Vaux's small dictionary, 'a bundle, parcel, or package'. From those humble origins it grew to play an important role in Aussie English.

An itinerant bush worker carried a 'swag' on his back and so became known as a 'swagman', or 'swaggie' for short. The most famous 'jolly swagman' in Australia is the one who stuffed a stolen sheep into his swag and then jumped into a billabong to escape the law, which extends Vaux's shadow as far as Banjo Paterson's bush song and beyond.

Such is the power of the flash language.

The whole of Vaux's original dictionary of convict slang is re-printed at the back of Flash Jim - and some words are below the following extract. When you check it out you'll probably discover that you use hundreds of convict words every week.

Congratulations - you are very good at talking like a convict!

Flash Jim: The astonishing story of the convict fraudster who wrote Australia's first dictionary, by Kel Richards, is published by HarperCollins Australia and is on sale from May 5.

Convict tales ... writer and broadcaster Kel Richards.

EXCLUSIVE EDITED EXTRACT FROM KEL RICHARDS' FLASH JIM

James Hardy Vaux abandoned a respectable English upbringing for a life of petty crime - but he wasn't very good at it and was repeatedly caught. Transported to Australia as a convict THREE times, he came up with another scheme to avoid hard labour: writing.

Night had settled on the convict settlement of Newcastle. It was June 1812, and the name of the settlement had just been proclaimed - or rather, borrowed from the English coal port - as the permanent replacement for the earlier designation, Coal River. The long, low wooden convict barracks building was in darkness, except for a flickering light that could be seen through a small open window at one end of the building.

The light was coming from a candle sputtering on the table at which the convicts had eaten their evening meal. Sitting next to the candle was a still young-looking man of thirty, wearing the grey flannel of a convict. Spread on the table in front of him were sheets of paper, a pot of ink, a small knife and a quill.

The man's name was James Hardy Vaux.

Back on the chain gang ...convicts like James Vaux in 1800s New South Wales.

He picked up the knife, used it to sharpen the quill, dipped the quill into the ink, then hesitated. As he sat in thought, a rough voice bellowed out of the darkness where the convict bunks were lined up against the walls.

'When're yer gonna stop, Vaux? Blow out that candle so we can all get some sleep.'

'Another ten minutes,' muttered the writer. Then he said it again, more loudly: 'Another ten minutes. Just give me another ten minutes.'

'Bender!' the voice growled sceptically.

'Ah, yes,' Vaux thought, and he wrote the word 'Bender' on his sheet of paper. After the word, he added a colon, and a blank space for the word's definition. For a moment he chewed on the end of his quill, and then he wrote the following (underlining certain words for emphasis - in bold italics here):

an ironical word used in conversation by flash people; as where one party affirms or professes any thing which the other believes to be false or insincere, the latter expresses his incredulity by exclaiming bender!

'Not bad,' he thought, 'but not quite enough.' There was another, related use of the word that needed including. So he dipped his quill into the ink pot again and continued the paragraph …

or, if one asks another to do any act which the latter considers unreasonable or impracticable, he replies, 'O yes, I'll do it - bender'; meaning, by the addition of the last word, that, in fact, he will do no such thing.

Art-ful dodgers ... a sketch of two convicts in early Sydney.

He wrote in the neat copperplate of the trained office clerk. In fact, Vaux was one of the few convicts in the colony who could read and write fluently, and who had experience in office work. And that was what he was counting on to change his fortunes.

His muscles still ached from a day in the coal mines - pushing a heavy, coal-laden trolley from the tunnels to the surface, and dragging the empty trolley back again. He had no intention of serving the rest of his time straining his muscles and hauling heavy loads. He was above that!

He glanced over at a sheet of paper on his left, and at the title page he had written out. It said 'A New and Comprehensive Vocabulary of the Flash Language', and was dedicated to the Commandant of Newcastle, Lieutenant Thomas Skottowe. Vaux re-read the definition he had just written and chuckled to himself. 'Skottowe will like this,' he thought, 'and if he does … Well, if he does, then no more heavy labour for me.' Already he had his eye on a desk in the quartermaster's storeroom.

'Yer ten minutes are up!' came another shout from the bunks.

'You blow that candle out or I'll give yer a kick up the nancy.'

'Yes, yes, right away,' said Vaux hurriedly - never a physically courageous man. But he quickly grabbed a different sheet of paper and wrote:

NANCY: the posteriors.

Paradise or prison? ... Newcastle in 1818 by convict artist Joseph Lycett.

Then he blew out the stump of candle before the threatened violence could become a reality.

Fortunately there was a full moon, and by the pale silvery light he was able to pack up his pen, knife, quill and candle. He put a cork into his small pot of ink and swept his papers together into a neat pile. Stumbling slightly in the dim light, he put them into a box in a corner of the hut, then made his way down the length of the building to his bunk.

For some time he lay on his back in the dark, staring at the ceiling. He had heard Lieutenant Skottowe talk often about the difficulty of understanding the convicts when they appeared before him in his capacity as the local magistrate. More than once the commandant had called upon Vaux to act as interpreter.

'Vaux,' Skottowe had snapped from the bench, 'what does this witness mean when he says he saw the accused snatch a "grocery" from the victim? Translate, please.'

'A "grocery", your honour, is a copper coin - probably a halfpenny.'

King hit ... Richards’ book tells how Governor Philip King was kind to Vaux and could have been his ticket to redemption — but the two had a serious falling out.

'Then why didn't he just say so?' muttered the commandant, as he waved a hand at the witness and told him to continue.

Vaux imagined the day - not far off, for he was well advanced in his literary work - when he would present Skottowe with a handy little dictionary of the 'flash' language spoken by the convicts. He was sure that the lieutenant would find it both useful and amusing. And those convicts around him who had spoken flash from childhood, Vaux was certain, were quite indifferent as to whether he translated their language in court or wrote a guidebook on the subject.

What Vaux could not know, as he lay in the darkness that night, was that in seven years' time his modest dictionary would be published in London - as an appendix to his own autobiography. Although if he had known, he would have thought it entirely good and proper, and nothing less than he deserved; he was not a modest young man.

Flashy fella ... the cover of Flash Jim by Kel Richards.

DIRTY DOZEN: JUST A FEW OF THE WORDS IN FLASH JIM'S CONVICT DICTIONARY THAT WE STILL USE TODAY

BANG-UP: we still talk about a job well done as a 'bang-up job'. Vaux's definition is very close to this: 'A person, whose dress or equipage is in the first style of perfection, is

declared to be bang up to the mark.'

BASH: Vaux defines this as 'to beat any person by way of correction', and we use it with exactly this meaning today.

CADGE: 'to beg. The cadge is the game or profession of begging', writes our convict lexicographer, and we use it in exactly the same way still.

DOLLOP: 'a dollop is a large quantity of any thing', Vaux wrote in his dictionary. And today we can still ask someone: 'Would you like a dollop of ice cream on that?'

FLASH-MAN: this could mean a pimp, Vaux says, or just 'a favourite or fancy-man'. Today that notion of being fancy has taken over, and someone who is all dressed up

can be said to be 'looking pretty flash'.

GALLOOT: originally 'a soldier', this has changed its meaning, and if it's used today, it refers to someone who is not too clever, who is 'a bit of a galloot'. Given the lack of respect convicts had for soldiers, this might have grown directly out of the original sense of the word.

PINS: the legs. If someone tells you they are 'a bit wobbly on their pins', they are using convict slang.

RINGING, or RING-IN: 'to ring is to exchange'; in Vaux's day almost any deceptive exchange was 'ringing'; nowadays this sense is preserved in the word 'ring-in', such as in horse racing when one horse (the 'ring-in') is substituted for another.

SKIN: 'to strip a man of all his money at play, is termed skinning him', according to Vaux. When we call someone who is broke 'skint', we are using a variation of 'skinned'.

SWAG: Vaux defines this as 'a bundle, parcel, or package' in his day. From those humble origins it grew to play an important role in Aussie English. An itinerant bush worker carried a 'swag' on his back and so became known as a 'swagman', or 'swaggie' for short. The most famous 'jolly swagman' in Australia is the one who stuffed a stolen sheep into his swag and then jumped into a billabong to escape the law, which extends Vaux's shadow as far as Banjo Paterson's bush song. Such is the power of the flash language. To this day we still use the word to mean a whole lot of something, as in 'I've got a swag of good ideas.'

TOGS, or TOGGERY: 'wearing-apparel in general', in Vaux's day. I remember when I was a child, clothing was referred to as 'togs'. And in some parts of Australia, your swimmers were, and still are, called your 'togs'.

YARN: 'to relate their various adventures, exploits, and escapes to each other', Vaux writes - in other words, storytelling. We still use 'yarn' in this way, but we've broadened it over the years so that having a general conversation is known as 'having a yarn'.

